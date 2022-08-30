Membership drive at the libraries Advertising Feature

Shutterstock picture

Shoalhaven Libraries are excited to announce that they are launching a membership drive in September.

The libraries are keen to build membership following the pandemic and are going to be out and about in the community welcoming new members.

Libraries are vital to growing thriving communities, and a free library card gives access to a huge range of services and resources.

Libraries are the loungeroom of the community. Everyone is always welcome to come in and learn, relax or explore. Students fill the desks in the library after school to study with friends, and knitting groups gather to make rugs for the homeless.

Children love their library visits, attending Rhymetime and Storytime, which are great starts to the reading journey and nurturing literacy.

Free Tech help is available for those struggling with their devices or wanting to expand on their skills and presentations on a variety of subjects regularly take place.

You can learn art, coding, listen to author and history talks as well as attend free monthly movie screenings - with popcorn!

For those that live in the outlying villages of the Shoalhaven, you have access to the mobile library service that visits these locations on a fortnightly basis.

For those who love reading, but are physically unable to come into the libraries, there is a free home library service that chooses and delivers stock according to your reading tastes.

Your membership also includes access to the Digital Library which has over 25 free e-platforms including, e-audio, e-books, films, documentaries and TV series to stream, Australia's largest collection of online comics (including Marvel and DC), a huge range of local and national newspapers (including the South Coast Register!) and book and product reviews. You can even learn a language! All of this is absolutely FREE!

As well as that, between September and December they will be announcing a New Member of the Month, who will be the recipient of a special book pack including a great tech prize.