Team and solo points stakes tied up for Nowra Velo Club

Josh Henry, Kieran Harrison and Matt Grootenboer were the race winners at the Nowra Velo Club's criterium program on Sunday.
These events were held on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park circuit and served as the 11th round of the 2022 Optus Series.
With strong weekend results, the Access Storage team now hold an unassailable lead in the team classification while Jamie Overton (Hanlon Windows) is secure in the lead position in the individual points classification.
Only one round remains to finalise this series for 2022 and this will be at the Tech Park on September 11.
An interesting race was on display in division one and numerous riders attempted to gain time and distance on the field.
Dean Byrne (Access Storage) was active in a solo effort and then escaped with Mark Williams (Hanlon Windows) for a number of laps. The field was intact coming into the final two laps when Brad Oaten charged into the lead. A lap later Josh Henry (Access Storage) took over and held onto a 20metre margin over the line.
Williams was second, ahead of Tony Patton, Byrne, Oaten, Ben Wallis, Chris Harrison and Mark Astley.
Division two had a field stacked with riders from either Access Storage or Coffeeliscious with a lone Hanlon Windows rider amongst them.
There was no slacking in this race as each team tried to break up the other while Jamie Overton (Hanlon) followed wheels and surfed the bunch.
A full field raced into the bell lap then into the finish straight, Trent Wiseman (Access) took the lead and was holding Adrian McMillan (Coffeeliscious) on his hip when Kieran Harrison (Coffeeliscious) sprinted alongside with the battle to line, giving Harrison the win by centimetres.
McMillan held on for third, ahead Dave Gary (Access), Gary Bryce (Coffeeliscious), Bill Stahlhut (Access), Overton (Hanlon), Jon Schol (Coffeeliscious) and Henry Wakeford (Coffeeliscious).
The division three event had an international flavour with Italy, Netherlands, France and Australia being represented.
However, the results were dominated by the Grootenboer family with the win going Matt Grootenboer (Access) ahead of Ned Grootenboer (Allen Price Scarratts) and Frank Neri (Hanlon) in third.
Jo Chalain (Access) finished fourth ahead of Michael Thompson (Allen Price Scarratts) and Hubert Driehuis (Allen Price Scarratts).
This field had remained intact throughout and everything happened in the final lap. A classic Grootenboer surge at the bell had him clear for the finish.
