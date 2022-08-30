South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Team and solo points stakes tied up for Nowra Velo Club

Updated August 30 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Access Storage team of riders that now have a commanding lead on the team standings at the Nowra Velo Club. Picture supplied.

Josh Henry, Kieran Harrison and Matt Grootenboer were the race winners at the Nowra Velo Club's criterium program on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.