A beloved Nowra ballroom dance teacher has passed away at 83 years old.
Margaret Reeve-Wallace, who danced her way into the hearts of the community, passed on August 24.
Advertisement
Known by many in the community for many reasons, Margaret has left a legacy in the Shoalhaven.
For her husband Albert, she was a great wife, for her son, a great mother, for her grandchildren, a great grandmother and for the people of Nowra and surrounds, a great dance teacher and perhaps Nowra's number one matchmaker.
Having been a ballroom dance teacher in the Shoalhaven for more than 60 years, Margaret taught thousands of couples the art of dancing.
It was at the young age of four where Margaret discovered her love for dancing and was hooked ever since.
This love for ballroom dancing grew even further at 16, after she watched a Sydney ballroom dance competition. She knew she had to get involved.
Through dancing in competitions and expressing her passion for the art, Margaret went on to become a world finalist in Modern Ballroom and the Australasian Champion.
In 1959 at 20 years old, she moved to Nowra and opened her first dance studio in the CWA rooms.
Originally, Margaret wanted to start off her classes with a small group of people, however this quickly changed after 80 people showed up to her first lesson.
Through her classes, Margaret introduced many young dancers to each other, sparking and creating many new marriages.
In an interview with the South Coast Register in 2019, Margaret said, "I've met so many people and there's been a lot of marriages from my studio. A lot of these couples have stayed together all those years so it's been fantastic."
Margaret's son, Darrell Reeve spoke on social media of the great woman that was his mother.
"She was an amazing and talented woman who changed so many lives through sharing her love of dancing," he said.
"She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, a doting grandmother and a super proud great grandmother.
"She will be truly missed."
Margaret's funeral will be held on Friday September 2, 1.00pm.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.