Shoalies wrap-up minor premiership with win over Camden

The Shoalhaven Rugby Club secured the minor premiership of the Illawarra District Rugby competition on Saturday in a road victory against the Camden Rams, 25-7.
It has been a dynamite 2022 campaign for the Shoalies who will now shift their focus to next weeks elimination finals against the fourth seed Shamrocks in their bid to capture a premiership.
The Shoalies opened their account just five minutes into the match on Saturday. A well-designed lineout close to the Camden line saw a strong drive by Shoalhaven allow them to topple the Rams to go over and make it 5-0.
Mark Brandon, the always reliable kicker, converted to bring the score to 7-0.
Just over twelve minutes later the Shoalies would do it again with a great strip by Harri Hibbs which was then funnelled to the speedy Mark Brandon who ducked and weaved his way through the Rams to go over to the right of the posts.
Mark then easily stepped up and knocked down the conversion and the lead registered as 14-0.
Camden was holding tough as they definitely had improved from their first meeting with the Shoalies.
Soon after though a brilliant sequence of passing from the Shoalies saw Ferman Conti set up a streaking Kieran Brandon who made no mistake in going over out wide with style.
His brother Mark again backed him up with the successful conversion to drive the lead to 22-0, a score that would stand until the half.
The second half definitely saw a more relaxed Shoalhaven side as they were unable to again get on the score board until the dying minutes.
Skipper Will Miller would have definitely preferred to see a bit more urgency out of the side, citing the team's laxness as an issue at points throughout the year.
The Rams played a much stronger second half with both their defense and attack looking solid. They were able to get on the board at the 60 minute mark through Ioelusalua Tanielu after he caught a pass while streaking down the wing.
Austin McCourt followed with a tough conversion on the touch line and the score now read 22-7.
Soon after a unfortunate situation came the Shoalies way when Matthew Stewart went down after a tough hit with 10 minutes to go.
The outside centre came up holding his wrist and had to helped off the field, his status is currently unknown for the weekend.
Some back and forth occurred but it was too little too late for Camden, with a successful penalty by Mark Brandon from 22 out icing the match at 25-7 as the Shoalies walked away minor premiers.
To make the day even more exciting, a nail-biting 26-27 win by the second grade Shoalies also clinched their side the first seed and minor premiership.
This weekend the Shoalies will look to continue their premiership push with both teams set to face the Shamrocks on home soil at Shoalhaven Rugby Park.
Those matches will kick off at 1:30pm for second grade and 3:00pm for first grade on Saturday August 3.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
