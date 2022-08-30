South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalies wrap-up minor premiership with win over Camden

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 30 2022 - 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Brandon (pictured) spearheaded the Shoalies in Saturday's minor premiership clinching match. Picture by Sam Baker

The Shoalhaven Rugby Club secured the minor premiership of the Illawarra District Rugby competition on Saturday in a road victory against the Camden Rams, 25-7.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.