A Shoalhaven Heads woman has pled not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, one charge of resist officer in execution of duty and one charge of assault officer in execution of duty.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on August 30 Lisa Katis, 52, was pulled over and arrested by police on July 6 2022 after allegedly driving recklessly.
Prosecutor Seargent Angus told the court that it was clear to officers on the scene that Katis was under the influence of alcohol.
Despite this, Solicitor Bonyazoni, who represented the defendant, said Katis was not under the influence at the time of arrest, rather she was having a panic attack.
Solicitor Bonyazoni then presented Magistrate Lisa Viney with medical records which said Katis had been diagnosed with anxiety and PTSD and was known for having panic attacks.
Katis spoke up in court, interrupting her solicitor, saying "I was not affected (by alcohol) at all."
The police documents alleged Katis' vehicle had empty alcohol bottles, the car smelt of alcohol and the defendant's pupils were enlarged.
Solicitor Bonyazoni said that Katis claimed the bottles belonged to someone else and were being kept in her car.
According to the tendered documents Katis refused to co-operate with officers on the scene, resisting arrest and assaulting the officer making the arrest.
Solicitor Bonyazoni said that Katis was provided no breath tests on the scene when the arrest took place, nor back at the station, further stating breath tests should have been completed before arresting for a DUI.
Magistrate Viney said the case will return to Nowra Court on September 27.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
