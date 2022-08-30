South Coast Register
Mireille Smith named to Australian Team off the back of strong QLD performance

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:30am, first published 2:00am
Nowra High School's Mireille Smith digging deep in Queensland. Picture supplied

Mireille Smith's performance on the volleyball hardwood has been rewarded with a selection to the All Australian Girls Volleyball Team off the back of her strong performance in QLD.

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

