Mireille Smith's performance on the volleyball hardwood has been rewarded with a selection to the All Australian Girls Volleyball Team off the back of her strong performance in QLD.
Smith recently played a key role for the NSW team at the School Sport Australia All Schools Australian Volleyball 15 year and Under Championships.
NSW failed to make a finals position but they performed extremely well with most games finishing very close, including pushing the eventual champion Queensland to some of their toughest sets in the competition.
Mireille put on a strong performance and was recognised for her efforts with a selection to the All Australian Team at the conclusion of the championships.
Smith is one of only two NSW athletes on the squad with Sautualasi Heron from Rooty Hill being the other.
Smith will be Nowra High School's first School Sport Australia - 15 years and under Volleyball Team representative.
The local High School is turning into a volleyball power house with strong representation and results in South Coast and CHSNSW teams, along with a recent school team silver medal in the NSWCHS Open Girls Volleyball Championships and a gold medal in the Open Girls Schools Beach Volleyball Cup in March.
Many Australian Olympic and Commonwealth beach and indoor volleyball athletes have their origins in School Sport Australia championships, which is a good sign for Smith who continues to pile up the accolades at a young age.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
