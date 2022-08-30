A dog competition created from the days of COVID is returning for its second year, with the goal of determining the 'goodest' dog in Australia.
Running the competition known as "OZ Top Dog", is recruitment agency 'People2People' in collaboration with Petstock, with the ultimate winner taking home a $1000 voucher to Petstock.
The contest was created as a result of the pandemic, with many Australians working from home, they became even closer with their furry friends.
A poll conducted by People2people found three in five respondents (63.2 per cent) have experienced dog-owner-separation-anxiety, otherwise known as 'DOSA' since returning to the office post COVID.
As a result of this, one in two Australian workers have adopted a more flexible work from home model to spend more time with their pets.
People2People Recruitment's General Manager, Mark Smith said he is thrilled to see the competition returning and is expecting to see it be bigger and better than last year.
"We're excited to bring back our OZ Top Dog competition for 2022. If the response and number of entries we had in our inaugural year are anything to go by, this year's competition is going to be fierce!" Mr Smith said
The competition was a huge success last year, with 500 dogs being entered. This year, categories are built from the joys the come from your dogs at home.
"With so many changes and up and downs in the workplace over the past few years, this event on our calendar is something to look forward to," Mr Smith said.
"It's also very widely reported how much our pooches, especially those in the workplace and working dogs give back, this is our opportunity to give them their time in the spotlight."
A spokesperson for Petstock said they are thrilled to be back on board for another year.
"It's such a great initiative to be involved in and gives us a moment to acknowledge our furry friends who give so much whether they are working dogs, companions or family pets," the spokesperson said.
The winners of each category will receive a dog trophy and the ultimate winner will take home a $1000 voucher for Petstock.
Entries for dogs can be made here and close on September 18.
Finalists will be announced on September 19, followed by public voting from September 19 to 25, with winners announced on September 29.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
