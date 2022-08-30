South Coast Register
Milton-Ulladulla's three try burst carries Dogs past Jets

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:03am, first published 1:18am
Bulldogs Paul Thornton (top), Cody Roach, Thomas Woodward. Picture by Toni Conlon

The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs have closed out a disappointing 2022 Group Seven Rugby League season with a story win over the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets on their home ground at Bill Andriske Oval, 14-10.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

