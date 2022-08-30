The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs have closed out a disappointing 2022 Group Seven Rugby League season with a story win over the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets on their home ground at Bill Andriske Oval, 14-10.
While the year didn't go to plan, it was still a vast improvement on last season with many moments to smile about for Dogs fans as they look to a finals berth next year.
For the Jets a strong second half to the season almost propelled them back into finals talks, but it was unfortunately too little too late, but with the team's potential visible they should be coming into next year fired up.
The clash, on Sunday, between the two hungry sides was a grind to start with as the scoring didn't open until the 37th minute.
The Jets were first to attack through Adam Quinlan who flashed through the Dogs line as Braydon Walsh followed with the conversion.
While there were a few more opportunities for both teams, this score would stand until halftime as the Jets led 6-0.
The Dogs came out of the half very energised scoring soon after the whistle through rampaging prop Lleyton Roach who broke through a gap to go over.
This would be the start of a string of three straights Dogs tries over the next 15 minutes.
The giant Paul Thornton was next, bullying his way through multiple Jets defenders to crash over the line for the second.
The try run was then capped off by a beautiful intercept by the speedy Cody Roach who sprinted from behind halfway to extend the Milton lead to 14-6.
The Dogs only managed to convert just one of these three tries but it seemed as if it was enough.
The Jets had one last charge at the 70th minute with a penalty kick from Walsh to cut the lead to 14-10. However the score would stand as the Dogs celebrated their final win of the season.
The Dogs finish the season in ninth position with a record of 3-13 while the Jets secured eighth place with a line of 4-12. Gerringong secured the minor premiership on Saturday against the Magpies and will now get a week of rest.
The Stingrays will take on Kiama this Saturday while the Gorillas will clash with the Superoos on Sunday in the Group Seven Elimination Finals.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
