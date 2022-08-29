South Coast Register
Decisive win over Kiama secures third place for Jamberoo with most critical conversion of the year

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 29 2022 - 11:36pm
The Superoos in action the previous week in their takedown of the Magpies. Picture by KIARA FOYE

It's hard to believe that a single converted try, scored by Jamberoo Superoos in the final seconds of Saturday's 36-20 win over Kiama Knights at Kevin Walsh Oval could decide the difference between finishing third or fourth this season, but that is exactly what happened.

