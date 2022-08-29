It's hard to believe that a single converted try, scored by Jamberoo Superoos in the final seconds of Saturday's 36-20 win over Kiama Knights at Kevin Walsh Oval could decide the difference between finishing third or fourth this season, but that is exactly what happened.
With both the Superoos and Stingrays of Shellharbour tied on a plus 260, it got down to the Jamberoo side's superior percentage of 198 to Stingrays 196 that was the decider.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Saturday's game was a torrid affair and while the Knights lost, they were able to welcome back a host of injured stars, including captain Tom Atkins, former skipper Keiran Poole, hooker Daniel Martin and flyer Matt Morris, who will be better for the run and primed for next Saturday's elimination clash with the Stingrays.
The game was played on a heavy ground after steady rain fell during the reserve grade game, leading to several tries coming from kicks.
The home side started well and in the third minute centre Paul Asquith steamrolled his was over from close range. Kurt Field, deputising as goal-kicker for the injured Matt Forsyth, landed the conversion from out wide for Jamberoo to lead 6-0.
That lead was short-lived when Knights second-rower Tom Angel was on hand to scoop up a Jamberoo mistake from a kick to score and Brad Killmore converted to level the scores.
The Superoos then went on a scoring blitz that netted 18 points from the 14 th to 28 th minute.
First it was centre Jake Clarke who shrugged off two defenders to slide over, then winger Ben Barnard made the most of a Jono Dallas bomb, before Mark Asquith powered his was over out wide and Field landed three more top conversions from all angles to blow the lead out to 24-6.
The game appeared to be slipping away from the Knights as they found themselves trailing 24-6.
To the visitors credit they did manage to stop the onslaught and trail by 18 at the break.
The first points were always going to be vital and seven minutes after halftime the Superoos managed to make the most of a close-range penalty, with replacement front-rower Kieran Pearce charging through two defenders on the line to cross for his first try of the season - much to the delight of his teammates.
Field's extras blew the lead out to 30-6.
However the Knights then launched a determined comeback of their own, spearheaded by fullback Brad Killmore.
It started when Killmore found some space and kicked ahead and made the most of a Jamberoo fumble to dive on the ball to score and convert before a superb blindside raid five minutes later saw him in open spaces and find Tom Atkins backing up to score.
Unfortunately he was unable to convert, but he wasn't finished yet.
In the 71 st minute Killmore cleverly kicked ahead from a scrum win and Matt Morris won the race to the ball to score out wide and suddenly the Knights had closed to within 10 points at 30-20.
The season-defining try to the Superoos came in the final 10 seconds when they won a scrum 20 metres from the Knights line and Paul Asquith placed a perfect cross-field bomb and winger Dean Watling did beautifully to gather the ball and shrug off a defender to score out wide.
Advertisement
Field made it six-from-six after the final bell with a great conversion as Jamberoo ran out comfortable winners.
In a tough match to pick best players, Jake Clarke, James Gilmore and Mark and Luke Asquith were among the Superoos best, while Tom Atkins, Brad Killmore and Tom Angel tried hard to lift the Knights.
It's now down to the business end of the season!
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.