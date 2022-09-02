Nowra's Harry Sawkins Park is the place to be tomorrow [Saturday September 3] when a massive family fun day will help the Shoalhaven go gold.
Shoalhaven Assistance and Support Incorporated is planning a series of activities themed 'Shoalhaven Goes Gold' in September to raise funds for Neuroblastoma Research and for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres.
These events were planned for the last two years but did not proceed due to COVID-19.
There are many exciting events planned during this golden month and funds for the chemotherapy wards in the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres.
Top of the wish list is televisions with remote headsets, which many of the Sydney Cancer Care Centres have but not the local care centres.
The four events to raise funds for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres will start with a free family concert in Harry Sawkins Park on Saturday, September 3 from 9.30am to 4pm.
The event will feature entertainment from many local groups. There will be live music, food and market stalls, activities for children, a best dressed dog competition and a chance to write on the Wall of Remembrance and Thank You to the Cancer Care Centre.
There will be a Fashion Parade and lunch at Worrigee Sports Club on Monday, September 12, featuring clothes from the Golden Girls, entertainment from Richard O'Neil and our guest model, Abby Hopkins.
The Ulladulla Civic Centre will host a High Tea on Wednesday, September 14 from 10am to 12.30pm.
The month of activities will conclude with a Gala Dinner at the Riverview at the Nowra Golf Club on Saturday, September 24 from 6pm to midnight.
All tickets for the events are on Trybooking.com to go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/792497211422291 for more details
Saturday's family fun day activities include:
