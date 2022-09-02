South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Shoalhaven Goes Gold' in August and September

Updated September 2 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Circus 35 South will feature at Saturday's Shoalhaven Goes Gold event. Picture supplied.

Nowra's Harry Sawkins Park is the place to be tomorrow [Saturday September 3] when a massive family fun day will help the Shoalhaven go gold.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.