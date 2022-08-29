Parents who have kids with disabilities, chronic conditions or are simply struggling in general, are being saved by a group of real life super heroes, who send them on river retreats.
The purpose of these river retreats are to give families with disabled children, chronically sick children as well as families who are doing it tough in general, the chance to relax by the Shoalhaven River for a few days, destress and enjoy each others' company.
Describing the members of the group as 'heroes' is fitting, with them going by the name, 'Shoalhaven Superheroes'.
Pop culture events such as 'ShoalPOP' (a smaller comic-con) are held by the group in order to raise money for the river retreats.
Volunteer Director of the Superhero group, David Arakie helped create the not-for-profit in order to make life easier for struggling families in the community.
"We wanted to give back to the community, help those who need it and give the community some fun at the same time," Mr Arakie said.
The river retreat, which is held on the property of a group director, is only fairly new to the eight year old organisation, having only been running for five years.
Since 'Shoalhaven Superheroes', (or Superheroes Ltd.) gained charity status back in 2021, they have worked to help as many families in need as possible.
According to Mr Arakie, 100 per cent of profits earned at the events held by 'Shoalhaven Superheroes' go toward the river retreat.
"We have events such as 'ShoalPOP', which is essentially a smaller comic-con," he said.
"These events are great for the cosplaying community in the Shoalhaven and people interested in pop-culture in general.
"In smaller areas like this, we don't usually get the opportunity to have events like that, so it's fun for everyone."
'ShoalPOP' is held by the organisation due to their charitable mission: to help as many families in need as they can by having the river retreat be an opportunity for families who may be dealing with copious amounts of stress to relax for a few days and enjoy the scenic Shoalhaven River.
Raffles are another way money is raised to go toward the river retreat, with the most recent raffle being for a car in August 2022 at the Bomaderry Bowling Club.
Events also fly their way into schools, with Bomaderry High School most recently catching the pop culture bug, working with Shoalhaven Superheroes to put on 'POPFEST'.
The event was not only another way to raise money for the river retreat, but to also give school kids the opportunity to unleash their creativity and spend the day at school dressed up as their favourite pop culture icons and play games.
Mr Arakie said the endgame of the charity has always been to make the river retreat an annual getaway for families in need of a break.
"We've been doing it for five years now and we hope to continue it for a long time," he said.
"Definitely keep it an annual thing."
Families who wish to apply for the river retreat can do so through Berry Raine and Horne.
Mr Arakie thanked the community for their support and said he was thrilled to see the name of 'Shoalhaven Superheroes' getting out more.
"We don't have a heap of money to advertise this ourselves because 100 per cent of money raised goes into making the river retreat possible," he said.
"But over the past few years, we have really become busy doing things and more people are starting to hear about us and our charitable mission."
The next event on the calendar to continue raising money for the river retreat will be the upcoming 'ShoalPOP', taking place on November 19 and 20. More details are set to come as the date approaches.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
