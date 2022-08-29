South Coast Register
New bus routes, more services - transport upgrades go live in Greater Nowra

Updated August 29 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:00am
EN ROUTE: South Coast MP Shelley Hancock was on deck to launch new and improved bus services for greater Nowra. Hundreds of extra services are hitting the road from today. Picture: supplied.

Getting around greater Nowra just got easier, with a host of extra bus services and new routes connecting the northern Shoalhaven from today.

