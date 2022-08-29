Getting around greater Nowra just got easier, with a host of extra bus services and new routes connecting the northern Shoalhaven from today.
126 extra services a week are now running between Basin View and St Georges Basin to Bomaderry - via Sanctuary Point, Vincentia, South Nowra and Nowra - and two new routes have also been established.
A more direct service will now run between Nowra's university campus and Bomaderry Station, while another new route from Berrara and Sussex Inlet to Vincentia will operate Monday to Saturday, 24 times a week.
The new bus network includes better connections with Nowra CBD, Bomaderry train station and Vincentia HomeCo and Shopping Village.
Suburbs including Twin Waters Estate, Worrigee and Erowal Bay will also get improved services.
Some routes will have new Saturday, Sunday and even public holiday services.
Parliamentary Secretary and Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said the new timetable and bus routes have been delivered after consultation with the community.
"The introduction of new services is great news for those in the Greater Nowra community who rely on buses and have no other way of getting from A to B," Ms Hancock said.
"These new timetables and routes will also help boost the Greater Nowra economy, with more buses running in off-peak times and on weekends, helping employees such as nurses, hospitality staff and shift workers get to and from work more easily.
"These services are the result of consultation with the Greater Nowra community which told us what services they wanted."
The new bus timetable for greater Nowra is now live on the Transport NSW website and trip planner app.
Passengers will also be able to track their bus in real time - from predicted departure to occupancy.
