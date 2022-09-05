Colourful costumes and whimsical sets don't just appear overnight. It has taken a village to bring the storybook world of Honk! Jr to life.
The newest show from Albatross Musical Theatre Company's JAM - Junior Albatross Musicals - is set to premiere these September school holidays, complete with a cast of 49 young people.
But behind the scenes, there is an entire theatre family making sure the show will go on without a hitch.
From the tech whizzes on the desk, to musicians, creatives in the costume department, and a hands-on team building sets, the people of Albatross Musical Theatre extend well beyond the spotlight.
Side of stage at rehearsals, mother-daughter duo Alicia and Naomi Parker are hard at work with the Honk! Jr costume team.
Each of the actors has two, or sometimes three costumes for the show, so it's no mean feat for the team to make sure the hundreds of items are perfectly fitted and performance ready.
Alicia, Naomi, and the rest of the Parker family have been involved with the community for years; some fans may remember Jamie Parker and the family pooch, Smudge, from a previous production of Annie.
Naomi has since graduated to the full AMTC troupe, and Mrs Parker said it has been a unique experience to watch the theatre kids grow up from her vantage point in the wings.
"I love it... I enjoy getting to know the rest of the cast, and I enjoy the show so much better because I know so many of the kids," she said.
"Through the years you look back at pictures; the first show was Dear Edwina, and some of the kids have been in the theatre from there.
"They're really small in those pictures, and have just grown in their abilities - it's amazing."
In AMTC's workshop, sets for the duck pond are taking shape: giant papier mache eggs are being formed, a barn has been raised, and a functional windmill towers over the space.
It's true that many hands make light work, so everyone - young actors and parents alike - are getting their hands dirty among the art supplies.
Leading the creative team is returning producer Julie Fraser, ably assisted by husband Paul (who is also the show's musical director).
Mrs Fraser said she has made the most of the young actors' other artistic talents when it came to building the Honk! Jr sets.
"With JAM we like to get people in in the weekends to help, and a lot of it has been done by the kids," she said.
"They looked up how to make bark on a tree and made all of those for the set, and have been making the boulders and things."
For the kids, and even the parents, every part of the junior theatre makes up an enriching experience.
Honk! Jr will be the first production for young performer Taylor Fay, who is playing an adorable yellow duckling. Her mum Kristy Fay has been blown away by everything that happens behind the scenes in the junior theatre.
"It's an unbelievable experience - Taylor absolutely loves it," Mrs Fay said.
"We just can't believe that these people give up their time and effort for nothing, just to bring these kids along in drama and give them some enjoyment."
Honk! Jr will premiere at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Thursday, September 29.
The JAM troupe will perform three shows:
Tickets are selling fast, available both online and at the box office.
JAM is a free program for children aged 10-15, which aims to promote a love of musical theatre, foster creativity, encourage teamwork, and develop young performers' skills.
Kids of all abilities are welcome. AMTC and JAM have a policy of total inclusion.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
