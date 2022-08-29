South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

New path for Sussex Inlet set to provide safe access to the foreshore

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opened: New shared pathway at Sussex Inlet foreshore officially opened. Picture: Supplied.

A new pathway has opened in Sussex Inlet, set to provide safer and easier access to the foreshore.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.