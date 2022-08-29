A new pathway has opened in Sussex Inlet, set to provide safer and easier access to the foreshore.
Riding, scooting or strolling will now be a safer and more pleasant activity thanks to the new shared pathway connecting Iversion Road to the town centre and foreshore, which recently opened.
Advertisement
With the missing puzzle piece now completed, the new section of path begin at Inasmuch Community retirement village and connects to the existing pathway on Lyons Road.
Leading into the town's shopping, care and recreation precinct, it is something needed in the area that has been missing.
Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley said she thanks the Australian Federal Government for assisting in bringing the new pathway to life.
"Creating easy connections makes for an inclusive community and this new shared pathway means everyone has safe and easy access to town," she said.
"Residents and visitors can leave the car at home, save on petrol money and make the short, flat walk into Sussex Inlet a regular activity.
READ MORE:
The pathway is a two-metre-wide piece of infrastructure was was part-funded by the Federal Government, who contributed $200,000 to the project.
The path starting at the retirement village is also important, as people who rely on power wheelchairs and mobility scooters can take advantage of the increased accessibility.
"It's perfect timing in the lead up to spring and summer when we ramp up our outdoor activities and welcome visitors to the region," Mrs Findley said.
In order to keep the path structurally sound, it also comes with new kerb and guttering, asphalt, drainage works and signage.
Work is completed and the path is ready for residents to use.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.