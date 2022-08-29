Max Dingle OAM and Natalie McDonagh PhD are delighted to present the Shoalhaven community with a free, four-day arts festival.
The What the Body Knows [But May Have Forgotten], festival will take place at Huskisson Community Centre from Friday September 30 to Monday October 3 for audiences 16 years and over.
Max and Natalie have gathered a small company of local artists, performers and musicians; asked them to blend every art form they practise, present an event like no other, and be in residence as a marvellous cast of players that interact with visitors ready for an arts fix.
Natalie is the former director of the popular SeeChange Jervis Bay Arts Festival, last staged as a live event in 2019, prior to fires, floods and pandemic.
"People in our local community are long overdue an opportunity to totally immerse themselves in arts experiences and be rewarded in unpredictable ways," she said.
"When people attend What the Body Knows [But May Have Forgotten] they may find themselves feeling surprised, delighted, fascinated, revolted, amazed, awash with love, moved to tears, laughing out loud, contemplating some big beautiful questions."
The What the Body Knows [But May Have Forgotten] has 16 elements in its program.
These include 'Resurrecting Romance' and What Lies Beyond' and major art installations with accompanying performances.
There are works made for audience participation, such as: consulting Yak Woman Oracle in her Sanctum; stitching a communal cloth exploring how we are planted here; adding to the forest of ribbons in ghost trees, an installation capturing what counts most to us.
There are some works that only come into existence when a visitor sets them in motion: a kitchen table conversation with The Funeral Singer; Still Breathing, a collaborative soundscape visitors create with The Breath of Time, and artist/action/reaction that needs a visitor to pick a postcard artwork and trigger an action by one of The Players.
Max Dingle, The Romantic Boy and Natalie McDonagh, The Strange Girl will be joined by fellow Shoalhaven artists: Barbara Dawson, The Stitcher; Deb Grahame, She of The Keys; Megan Kovalik, The Breath of Time; Greer Taylor, She of the Trees; Annette Tesoriero, The Funeral Singer; Ini Veerkamp, Love & Laughter, and The Cellist, Karella Mitchell making a guest appearance.
Max and Natalie are responsible for the curation, design and production of this festival, structured as 12 by 2-hour sessions over four days.
People are welcome to come to as many sessions as they wish, and stay for all or part of a session.
In order to monitor numbers in the venue at any one time visitors are asked to book into sessions online at the Dingle and McDonagh website where a printable PDF of the program is available to download.
Continuing its support for arts in the community Bendigo Bank Sanctuary Point provided an honorarium for the artists during the development phase of the event.
