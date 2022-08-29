South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Huskisson's What the Body Knows [But May Have Forgotten] festival

Updated August 29 2022 - 1:24am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preparations underway for Huskisson's What the Body Knows [But May Have Forgotten] festival. Picture supplied

Max Dingle OAM and Natalie McDonagh PhD are delighted to present the Shoalhaven community with a free, four-day arts festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.