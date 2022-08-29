Businesses around the Shoalhaven are recovering from the night of nights, with many winning big at the 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards.
Described by many as the largest awards yet, the show was a huge success, with 420 people filling the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, eager to see which businesses would take home awards.
Hosted by Chance and Bec from Triple U, the night ran like clockwork, fitting, as the theme was 'steampunk'.
Clocks, top hats and goggles surrounded the room, including a giant clock artwork on the wall behind the stage and an announcer dressed to fit them theme, inviting guests to take their seats.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber President, Jemma Tribe praised the event on social media, stating it could not have gone better.
"The Shoalhaven's Night of Nights for the business community was one of the best we have seen!" She said.
"It really was a team effort bringing over 420 people together to celebrate - a team that I am so honoured to lead. I am incredibly proud of this years winners!"
While there are the usual awards such as 'Outstanding Start Up' or 'Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality', this year's event came with some new awards, such as 'The Resilience Award'.
The Resilience Award was one which all businesses in the Shoalhaven had a chance of winning, with the point of the award being to honour the business men and women who had done it tough in recent times.
Fires, floods and a pandemic had made it extremely difficult to run a business, however the winner, Kim McArthur from South Coast Brides said in her speech it is more than just that.
"I used to think that resilience was just the ability to keep going, to dig deep, tough it out - a 'she'll be right' attitude," she said in her acceptance speech.
"I have come to realise that resilience is more than just your physical capacity to keep going. It is your mental health, your emotional wellbeing and your spiritual wellbeing."
Hospitality and tourism is another one of many industries in the Shoalhaven whom has suffered as a result of recent times. However, a pandemic couldn't stop Bangalay Luxury Villas from taking home the Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality award.
Owner of the Shoalhaven Heads resort, Michelle Bishop said while she is ecstatic to have won the award, the Shoalhaven is filled with deserving businesses who have all done it tough.
"Winning is an honour, but I would have been happy to share the award with other finalists in our category," Mrs Bishop said.
"I love receiving hospitality as much as I love providing it, so having other successful businesses in the Shoalhaven is an absolute win win."
As the night came to a close and the wine bottles were becoming empty, the main award of the night was announced - Business of the Year.
Taking home the highly fought after award this year was Nowra Farmers Market.
This is the first time the local fruit and vegetable deli has won the award, with owner of the store Jeffery Coe stating they were runners up in 2019.
"We were runners up a few years ago and that gave us even more motivation to try and do better and go one step further."
Marketing Manager of the store, Michelle Bowd said it was a great night out for the hard working staff.
"It's great to be acknowledged, but it's also great to give our hard working staff a night out."
Mr Coe agreed with this sentiment, stating they would not have won, had it not been for their staff.
"Our really have to thank our staff who work so hard, but also thank the community who helped get us through a pretty tough few years."
"Thanks to the support of everyone, we've come out the other side bigger and better."
As celebrations continued throughout the night, it was clear there was one thing on the mind of all businesses who attended - they cannot wait for next year's show.
A list of all winners from every category can be seen here.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
