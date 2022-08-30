Markets Galore
Shop local in your town
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum market (Saturday, 10am-3pm), Culburra Beach Monthly Markets (Sunday, 8am-2pm), The Berry Markets (8.30am-2.30pm), and The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm).
Spectacular Show
John Waters x John Lennon
The iconic works of John Lennon are coming to the South Coast. The latest show starring John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta The John Lennon Songbook in Concert is back on tour with an intimate take on classic hits, including the Imagine album favourites. Experience Lennon like you've never heard before. All the songs you love, and even some you didn't know you did, in a dynamic show for all the generations. This Sunday (September 4) at Milton Theatre.
Beerology
A dining event
Join The Milton Hotel and Dangerous Ales for a five course feast with matching Dangerous Ales beers. With a focus on fermentation and beer infused flavours, this will be a night you won't want to miss. Happening this Friday (September 2), from 6pm. To book your spot, visit the Milton Hotel website - places are limited.
High Tea
Wildwood x Cherry Moon
To celebrate the first weekend of spring - and the road reopening to friends in the Highlands - Wildwood is welcoming guests back with a high tea, Valley style. Sample local produce grown right here in Kangaroo Valley, from the decadent sweets to satisfying savouries. While at Wildwood, take a guided tour with the traditional land owners, take a peek inside Wildwood House, and have a chat by the barbecue with grill master Kevin (of Smokin' Gauchos). There's plenty more to see and do - for more info and tickets, visit Wildwood online. Happening September 3-4, with multiple time slots available.
Chilli festival
Chilli, cheese and chocolate
Coming Father's Day 2022, the Chilli + Cheese + Chocolate festival will be a day full of delicious food, family fun, eating competitions, and more. Market stalls, demonstrations, and family-friendly activities will be available to make the most of your day. Sample goodies from around the Shoalhaven and beyond. Happening Sunday (September 4) at the Shoalhaven Turf Club in South Nowra.
Interactive Music
Choose your own adventure
Pianist Andrea Lam throws open the doors to an interactive, ever-changing experience with Choose Your Own (Piano) Adventure. The audience 'chooses its own musical adventure' determining the playlist from a selection of works by composers ranging from J. S. Bach, Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy, and George Gershwin to Bill Evans - and more. A list of musical choices will be made available on the day, and audience members can submit their choices via their phone. Part of the Morning Matinee series at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Tuesday, September 6, 11am.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
