To celebrate the first weekend of spring - and the road reopening to friends in the Highlands - Wildwood is welcoming guests back with a high tea, Valley style. Sample local produce grown right here in Kangaroo Valley, from the decadent sweets to satisfying savouries. While at Wildwood, take a guided tour with the traditional land owners, take a peek inside Wildwood House, and have a chat by the barbecue with grill master Kevin (of Smokin' Gauchos). There's plenty more to see and do - for more info and tickets, visit Wildwood online. Happening September 3-4, with multiple time slots available.

