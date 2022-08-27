The Whatman family from Albion Park are celebrating after taking out senior champion cow at the Holstein Australia 2022 State Show in Nowra.
Held at the Nowra Showground on Saturday morning (August 27), the event was organised and hosted by the South Coast and Tablelands Holstein Sub-Branch.
Advertisement
It was a top day for the Whatman's who took home first place honours with Calderwood Goldendreams Marg 2nd, which was paraded by Mark Bisby.
READ MORE:
Reserve champion was Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane's entry Avonlea Jacoby Sarah, while honorable mention was Daniel Wallis' entry Evergreen Goldchip Jocular.
Although overall exhibit numbers were down on previous state shows, something easily put down to the shocking weather conditions much of the state has experienced over the past few months, judge Murray Sowter, of Moss Vale, was still presented with a number of high quality entries to assess.
The weather held out for the most part with a momentary downpour, but nothing dampened the spirits of those who attended.
Senior champion red was Daniel Wallis' entry Evergreen Goldchip Jocular paraded by Wayne Cass.
The Crapp family also had a great day out dominating the Junior classes, winning both the red and white junior champion and the open show junior champion with Wiley's Ridge Unstopabull Barbara Red shown by David Crapp.
Not to be outdone, reserve junior champion red was Wiley's Ridge Late Nite Apple Red P shown by Saxon Crapp and honorable mention was Natalie Shierlaw's Eagle Park Mirand Jelly, shown by Dusty Cochrane.
The intermediate champion was Matt Russell's entry, Brunellen Park Crushabull Princess.
Reserve champion was a John Perkins' entry Rural View Solomon Divine, while honorable mention was Natalie Shierlaw's entry Strongbark Tatto Tara.
The youth show junior champion was Wiley's Ridge Late Nite Apple Red P shown by Saxon Crapp, reserved champion was CC and J Cochrane's Sweet Select Heze, while honourable mention was CC and J Cochrane's Parrabel RS Denver Okutie.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.