What a great night for businesses in the Shoalhaven! The biggest Business Awards yet were an astounding success, with the Shoalhaven scrubbing up for the night of nights... but who were the winners?
The winners of each category at last night's awards were:
Advertisement
Nominees:
Renee Knight - Caresouth (Winner)
Kim Armstrong - Kimberlie & Co
Thomas Humphrey - Landscapists
Sian Ludlow - Stella Studioz
Lloyd Sharpe - Landscapists
Alex Stronach - Medicine in Motion Health Group (Winner)
Shane Konzen - Affordable Pest Control
Samuel Tacey - Stella Studioz
Morgan Holt - Danceworks Nowra
Lyndal Smith - The Virtual Society
Daniel Spierings - My Travel Expert
Jessica Bezant - Landscapists (Winner)
John Reminis - Bakehouse Delights
Wyatt Hampstead - Medicine in Motion Health Group
Georgia Tuli-Manua - Medicine in Motion Health Group
Peter Greste - Shoalhaven Marine
Advertisement
Lauren Mazzuoli - Thingamabob's Place
Banksia Support Services (Winner)
Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy
The Word Bird Copywriting
Optimum Health Solutions
Shoalhaven Dry Cleaners
Advertisement
The Catharsis Society
Ziggy Mason Property
READ MORE:
The Marketing Clan
Hill to Air (Winner)
Advertisement
Feel Good Financial Services
Kris Mind Dynamics
Leaders Change Room
Platinum Property Partners
Insight Legal Solutions
The Virtual Society
Advertisement
Stella Studioz (Winner)
South Coast Brides
Landscapists
Medicine in Motion Health Group
Motatec
J&T Dale Plumbing
Advertisement
Affordable Pest Control
Pleasant Way Motor Lodge
Nowra Farmers
GJ Gardner Homes Shoalhaven (Winner)
Kimberlie & Co
Danceworks Nowra
Advertisement
Shoalhaven Family Law
Stella Studioz
Tea Journeys
Flagstaff Group (Winner)
Shoalhaven Family Law (Winner)
CareSouth
Advertisement
Medicine in Motion Health Group
Kimberlie & Co
CareSouth (Winner)
Noah's Inclusion Services
Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group
Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra
Advertisement
Ponte Bar & Dining
Bangalay Luxury Villas (Winner)
Bumpy Road Catering & Events
Nowra Farmers Market (Winner)
South Coast Brides
Kimberlie & Co
Advertisement
Bomo Bulk
South Coast Brides (Winner)
Bumpy Road Catering & Events
My Travel Expert
Sussex Inlet Pontoons
Stella Studioz
Advertisement
Flagstaff Group
Little Eco Baby (Winner)
Nowra Farmers Market
CareSouth
Feel Good Financial Services
Kimberlie & Co.
Advertisement
South Coast Brides (Winner)
Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra
Nowra Farmers Market (Winner)
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.