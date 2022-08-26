Tonight is the night businesses around the Shoalhaven have been waiting for... the 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards - but who will be the winners?
The Shoalhaven is overflowing with award winning businesses, but tonight will determine the best of the best, with this year's awards expected to be the biggest ever.
From outstanding business leader, to outstanding employee to business of the year - what businesses have the chance to take home the trophies?
After a long and rigorous judging process, the finalists are ready to shine their shoes, put on their dresses and suits and see who is the best of the best. Here are the categories and nominees:
This award highlights the work of business leaders who lead their employees and businesses with a level of sophistication, professionalism and friendliness, making their company a place where everyone loves to work. The nominees for Outstanding Business Leader are:
Renee Knight - Caresouth
Kim Armstrong - Kimberlie & Co
Thomas Humphrey - Landscapists
Sian Ludlow - Stella Studioz
Business leaders are not just in the older generation, the young generation has some outstanding leaders who run their businesses and are proving anyone can be a success at a young age. The nominees for Outstanding Young Business Leader are:
Lloyd Sharpe - Landscapists
Alex Stronach - Medicine in Motion Health Group
Shane Konzen - Affordable Pest Control
Samuel Tacey - Stella Studioz
Morgan Holt - Danceworks Nowra
Lyndal Smith - The Virtual Society
Businesses are nothing without the employees that keep the company running. The nominees for Outstanding Employee are:
Daniel Spierings - My Travel Expert
Jessica Bezant - Landscapists
John Reminis - Bakehouse Delights
Wyatt Hampstead - Medicine in Motion Health Group
Georgia Tuli-Manua - Medicine in Motion Health Group
Peter Greste - Shoalhaven Marine
Lauren Mazzuoli - Thingamabob's Place
Starting a business is not an easy task, however there are some businesses in the Shoalhaven which have proven it is not impossible, having only been running for a short time. The nominees for Outstanding Start Up are:
Banksia Support Services
Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy
The Word Bird Copywriting
Optimum Health Solutions
Shoalhaven Dry Cleaners
The Catharsis Society
Ziggy Mason Property
Businesses come in all shapes and sizes, with micro businesses showing the business world, they do can do some huge things. The nominees for Outstanding Micro Business are:
The Marketing Clan
Hill to Air
Feel Good Financial Services
Kris Mind Dynamics
Leaders Change Room
Platinum Property Partners
Insight Legal Solutions
The Virtual Society
Small businesses are what make a community like the towns in the Shoalhaven. They are run by locals for locals. The nominees for Excellence in Small Business are:
Stella Studioz
South Coast Brides
Landscapists
Medicine in Motion Health Group
Motatec
J&T Dale Plumbing
Affordable Pest Control
Pleasant Way Motor Lodge
But we can't forget the large businesses in the Shoalhaven who do so much for the local economy. The nominees for Excellence in Large Business are:
Nowra Farmers
GJ Gardner Homes Shoalhaven
Kimberlie & Co
Coming up with a business idea involves thinking outside the box and using your imagination in order to come up with an innovative idea. The nominees for Excellence in Innovation are:
Danceworks Nowra
Shoalhaven Family Law
Stella Studioz
Tea Journeys
Flagstaff Group
Businesses need employees to run, but what business is the best choice for those employees? Here are the nominees for Employer of Choice:
Shoalhaven Family Law
CareSouth
Medicine in Motion Health Group
Kimberlie & Co
Serving the community is the number one goal of businesses in the Shoalhaven, but who is the best at community service in our area? The nominees for Excellence in Community Service are:
CareSouth
Noah's Inclusion Services
Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group
Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra
The Shoalhaven is a number one holiday destination for both Australian and overseas travellers, but who provides the best stay? The nominees for Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality are:
Ponte Bar & Dining
Bangalay Luxury Villas
Bumpy Road Catering & Events
Communities are built on the stores which provide customers with milk in the morning and wine at night, or perhaps clothes for the kids, or that wedding dress for the big day - but who is the best in the retail and personal services industry? The nominees for Excellence in Retail & Personal Services are:
Nowra Farmers Market
South Coast Brides
Kimberlie & Co
Bomo Bulk
A new award for the show - resilience is something all businesses have shown in recent years. From fires, to floods, to a pandemic, it has not been easy for any business. But, the businesses in the Shoalhaven are fighters. Here are the nominees for The Resilience Award:
South Coast Brides
Bumpy Road Catering & Events
My Travel Expert
Sussex Inlet Pontoons
Stella Studioz
Flagstaff Group
The world is changing and businesses are starting to alter their mindsets to be more economically friendly as a result of climate change. Here are the nominees for Excellence in Sustainability:
Little Eco Baby
Nowra Farmers Market
But not all categories at the awards have nominees listed, some awards require us to wait until the big show to see who will take home the big prizes. These categories are:
At what is expected to be the biggest Shoalhaven Business Awards ever, stay on the South Coast Register throughout the night to see who are the winners at the biggest business night of the year.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
