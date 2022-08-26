South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

The 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards are here - but who will take home the prizes?

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who will be the winners at tonight's Shoalhaven Business Awards? Picture: Supplied.

Tonight is the night businesses around the Shoalhaven have been waiting for... the 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards - but who will be the winners?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.