The South East Phoenix secured several fantastic performances against Nepean Football Club in what was some of the team's best outings of the year across the board.
Multiple young stars flexed their skills on the field, with several key performances spurring their sides to victory.
The First Grade Phoenix put on absolute clinic against Nepean in what was one of the most dominating performances of the season as they walked away winners 8-1.
Like the week prior the girls were able to get on the board early but after they kept up the strong pressure and were able to tally four goals in the first half alone.
The girls came into the second half with a determined focus that carried over from the first 45. The Phoenix kept their standards high and their applied pressure supremely frustrated Nepean.
It was yet again another strong period as four more goals were put on the board with Amanda Carney, Casey Johnson and Gabby Dickinson all getting their names in the scoring column while Maddison Cater secured a double and Bronte Trew notched a hattrick.
Maddie Cater was presented with Worrigee Sports Club player of the week with her constant pressure, attacking runs and pinpoint passing fuelling the win.
The U20 Phoenix put up a valiant fight in a narrow 1-0 loss against a hungry Nepean team which was a frustrating result for the girls.
The girls played strong across the park but there just wasn't enough energy in the front third which dearly cost them at a critical juncture of the match but the effort was there and the execution of the game plan was still sound.
Sarah Kilby was noted as having a fantastic game as a workhorse on the field who never stops trying. Jessie Abbott, Millie Falshaw, Jorgi Webb, Josie Rings and Izzy McConville also made some great runs up front with McConville being awarded as player of the match.
The U16 Phoenix secured a gutsy come from behind victory against a strong Nepean team who sit four places above the Phoenix.
The grit and determination of the team was on full display and showed the makeup of a team who were not going down without a fight.
Lillian Skelly and April Rowley secured two big goals for the team and put on a great display of football despite going down 1-0 early into the match.
A number of U15 players also stepped up as they have all season and contributed greatly to a big win, 2-1.
A 5-2 victory was on the table for the U15 Phoenix who travelled to battle on enemy ground.
The girls showed a great variety of strong team play and dynamic combination plays with the Phoenix coming away with the strong win.
The goal scorers in the match were April Rowley 2, Lilly Skelley 1,Tanishi Reddy 1 and Leilani Bagley - who played up from the U14 also secured one.
This week's result didn't reflect the effort and commitment the girls show every week. A combination of misjudging the flight of the ball by the Phoenix and desperate scrambling by the Nepean keeper meant luck wasn't on the side of the Phoenix and Nepean ran out the winners on the day.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
