Dot Galley celebrated for 55 years of service with the Nowra Red Cross

"Old faithful is here."
Those are the words Dot Galley says when she arrives through the doors of the Nowra Red Cross, every Thursday for her 9am to 1pm shift.
Dot has been volunteering with the Red Cross for over 55 years and is a local face known by many who warmly welcomes and remembers all that walk through the doors of the Nowra store.
Her time with the branch dates all the way back to the 1960s where she initially spent many days with her mother who was also a serving member of the Red Cross.
Dot first started volunteering when she became pregnant and had to leave work, with her first volunteer shift in 1967.
Since then she hasn't looked back.
"I always know how long I've been here by the age of my daughter who's 55," Dot joked.
She said it's been easy to continue coming in because she just "really enjoys" the work.
"I just really enjoy it, I enjoy meeting people, I get on with everyone really well and it's just fun," she said.
The group that work with Dot on a Thursday have been together a long time and have developed strong relationships, with an evident camaraderie between the ladies the moment you walk into the store with laughter and banter continuously exchanged between them.
As a result of her long service with the Red Cross, Dot knows many customers by name and is always ready and willing to have a chat and a laugh with them all.
"I like having a chat and it's gotten to the stage now where I know everyone by name and they know my name, it's very nice," she said.
"Some of them don't buy anything and like to just have a wander around and chat with me and the girls."
In addition to her work, Dot also crochets and donates a variety of items including hand towels, fruit and veggies and Christmas hampers.
"I do a lot of craft, I really like to keep myself occupied in any way I can," she said.
Her 50th anniversary with the Red Cross was celebrated with the presentation of a 50 years service wreath at the Sussex Inlet Zone Conference by then Australian Red Cross CEO, Judy Slatyer in 2017.
Dot is also a talented sportswomen competing in both golf and carpet bowls. She was especially talented in the latter, competing both at the state and national level bringing home a sizeable amount of silverware in the sport.
A spokesperson from the Red Cross, speaking on Dot's service said "we are delighted to mark Dot's 55th anniversary with her as is truly an inspiration for the rest of our team."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
