South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Jervis Bay Wobbegongs are beating the cold with camraderie

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
August 27 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINTER SWIM: The Jervis Bay Wobbegongs assemble for their Sunday race day at Huskisson Beach. Picture: Jorja McDonnell

It's a brisk Sunday morning on the shore of Huskisson Beach, but John Stapleton promises it's warmer in the water.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.