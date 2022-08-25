On the Beat: e-bikes

Becoming more common these days' is people riding 'E-Bikes' or motorised bicycles.
Some electric motorised bicycles known as 'e-bikes' are legal to ride in public in NSW if they comply with certain conditions.
Petrol-powered bicycles and other powered bicycles that do not meet the e-bike requirements outlined below are illegal to use in public and may only be used on private property.
There are only two types of permitted e-bikes that are legal to ride in public, these being;
But they must be designed to be propelled primarily by the rider.
They cannot be propelled exclusively by the motor and cannot exceed 25km/h.
Bicycles powered by electric motors are intended only to assist when riding uphill or into a headwind, NOT to be the primary source of propulsion.
Electric powered bicycles which don't comply with these conditions cannot be ridden on roads, or road related areas (such as footpaths shared paths and cycleways) in NSW, except on private land.
Anyone caught riding an illegal electric powered bicycle on a road or road-related area in NSW may find themselves facing fines starting from $704.
Further information is available at roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Non Emergencies contact Police Link on 131 444 or your local Police.
To provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000
