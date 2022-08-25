A road which is best described as a ticking time bomb - Bunkers Hill Road near Kangaroo Valley is one rain event away from being completely demolished, leaving residents, farmers and businesses isolated.
The road is already in extremely poor condition due to recent rain events, with business owners and residents along the strip pleading for the infrastructure to be fixed before it's too late.
However, with construction looking like it may not begin until early 2023, residents are worried they are going to be left isolated with no way in or out.
Andy Cichanowski is a long time resident of Bunkers Hill, who also runs a farm and accommodation business on the property, which sleeps 12 guests and helps with the Kangaroo Valley economy.
Mr Cichanowski is one of 11 residents on Bunkers Hill who are pleading for the road to be fixed.
"If what the news is saying is right and there's another rain event coming, then that's it, it's game over," Mr Cichanowski said.
"The road will be gone."
Mr Cichanowski, along with the rest of the Bunkers Hill community have strongly recommended to council that excavators which are owned by residents are used to cut into the road to create a temporary passage to ensure residents won't be cut off should any upcoming rain events completely destroy the road.
However, according to Mr Cichanowski, council said this idea will not work.
"We've come up with a few solutions and they keep saying no," he said.
"What are we supposed to do now other than wait to be cut off?"
Should an upcoming rain event hit Bunkers Hill and destroy the road completely, businesses such as Mr Cichanowski's accommodation company will struggle greatly if not be completely ruined, farmers will struggle to acquire feed for their cattle and students will not be able to travel into Nowra and surrounds for their schooling.
Residents are also concerned what this would mean for emergency services needing to get into the area, as well as the ability to acquire foods and essential goods and services.
Mr Cichanowski said council suggested a helicopter fly in feed for cattle should it lead to this, and where it would be one way to get feed to the animals and farmers, he believes the money to complete such an operation would be better suited into fixing the road.
"They'd be better off starting to fix the road now, or at least using that money to help create a temporary passage so we won't be completely isolated if the road washes away," he said.
Shoalhaven City Council are working on fixing the 98 landslips right across the Shoalhaven, with Bunkers Hill having the top five slips.
Senior Project Manager (Natural Disasters) Beorn Hulme said design works will be completed in the coming weeks.
"Design works for Woodhill Mountain Road, Wattamolla Road and Bunkers Hill Road are underway and expected within the next 4 to 6 weeks," he said.
Meanwhile, State MP for Kiama Gareth Ward recently visited the road and residents to see the issue for himself.
"Many farmers are struggling to get stock and feed because of the condition of local roads," Mr Ward said.
"I met with council and have asked to have frequent meetings so I can work with them, to ensure that roads are upgraded and fixed as soon as possible.
"I look forward to council opening an expressions of interest for the roadworks contracts as soon as possible to start the ball rolling."
According to Mr Cichanowski, planned works to fix the road will run from 7.00am to 5.00pm, six days a week for around five to six months.
Mr Cichanowski said if this is the case, it will cripple his business.
"The road is already hard enough to get into," he said.
"To try to run a business when the road is closed all day, six days a week for six months is impossible."
For Mr Cichanowski and the rest of the farmers, businesses and residents on Bunkers Hill road, they do not care how it happens, they just want the road fixed now.
"We are running out of time," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
