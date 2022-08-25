In what has been one of the closest competitions in recent times, the final standings of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield has yet to be decided as we head into the final regular season round.
Last weekend yet again saw significant movement across the board, as some teams secured big wins while others dug themselves a deeper hole in their quest for a finals berth.
The Huskisson Seagulls put forth the performance of their season on Saturday against the Manyana Wanderers. The second seed Huskisson scored a gargantuan 11 goals against the bottom seed Manyana, it what was a brilliant display of a team clicking on all cylinders.
What made the performance even more impressive was that it was achieved on the road at Manyana Sports Field, a unorthodox pitch that's caused a number of notorious upsets. However Huski never once looked at all shaken by their opponent.
Five different Seagulls got on the board in the match, with Jack Ray and skipper Gary Niemeier both notching a hattrick. While Lloyd Nash scored a double and Gary Masterton and Nathan Byron both scored singles.
Manyana manged two goals as well through Matthew Pepper and Jesse Wood, but it was a game that was dominated from the first whistle.
The 11-2 final score is the biggest margin we've seen so far in the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season and with just one more round to go in the regular season, I doubt we'll see it beaten.
The win means even more for Huski with first seed Shoalhaven Heads unable to win and secure the minor premiership, meaning the Seagulls have a chance at securing it. The Seagulls will now be focused on putting their best foot forward come finals time, in a bid to bring home some hardware.
This clash between two even sides was a very monumental one for two teams in the thick of the hunt for forth place in the standings.
Bomaderry however came out of the gates strong and really just looked like they wanted it more than Illaroo.
Jordan Haddow was able to capitalise early for his team making the most of a loose ball opportunity just eight minutes in.
Brenden Kellett's return for Bomo has been a real energy booster and he continued to fuel that with a double performance on the Saturday. He was on the board off a long range bomb at the 25 minute mark which gave his side a 2-0 lead.
Illaroo saw an opening just five minutes later and perfectly executed. A pinpoint ball from skipper Evan Leedham allowed Alex Cheyne to slot their first goal to cut the lead to one.
Then just five minutes later Bomaderry's Chris Reminis fouled Illaroo's Jarvis Strand, which set up Cheyne for his second when he successfully banged home the penalty to tie the match up at 2-2.
Illaroo did not come out of halftime with enough urgency however as they conceded two quick goals to a hungry Tigers team.
Benjamin Seyffer was on the board at the 48 minute mark before Kellett secured his second just two minutes later, which put the Kangaroos in a 4-2 hole.
While Illaroo made a mini comeback, a second yellow card for Oliver Woods saw the Roos drop to 10 men and Bomo walked away with the strong decisive win.
Bomaderry has now jumped back into fourth place while Illaroo has dropped to seventh.
This was another critical match between two sides jockeying for finals positions in the standings.
The tightly fought contest saw clutch play from both sides to grind out a 1-1 draw in a game that both teams really wanted.
The first third of the match was an entirely back and forth affair with both sides squandering several opportunities.
It was Basin who were able to break through first with the steady Jake Moffat securing a goal in the 72nd minute to go up 1-0.
The final whistle was inching closer and it looked like the Dragons might steal the three points before Broc Barbaric came through the clutch play of the game in the 88th minute for the Panthers.
With this goal the whistle soon sounded and the teams walked away tied up at 1-1.
For SGB this is the seventh goal the team has conceded in the final 15 minutes of games, with five being supremely costly to the teams record with this marking the teams sixth draw of the season.
Basin now sits in fifth place dropping out of the top four, while the Panthers sit just behind in sixth. The last round is set up to be an absolute can't miss.
In similar fashion to the previous match, the Sharks and Cougars battled in a seesaw affair that saw both teams go on runs to finish the game with a pair of goals each.
Luke Hill wasted no time at all getting the ball rolling for Culburra as he found the net of a nice play just seven minutes into the match.
From there things would be very tight and physical as the passion was evident on both sides, with extra curricular affairs boiling over at certain times throughout the match.
Alex Priest secured the equaliser for Heads just one minute into the second half which provided a real energy boost for the Sharks who looked ready to flip the script of the match.
Tensions boiled over at the 74 minute mark with Dale Blundell being served a red card, causing a big blow to the Cougars who were already without their young gun, Doug Gray.
Still reeling from the loss, the ever reliable Matt White took full advantage and made it 2-1 to the Sharks in the 77th minute.
However Jack Fay came through in the clutch, notching the equaliser at the 85 minute mark.
With this tie the Cougars remain in third place while Heads continue to lock down first position.
This marks the Cougars seventh tie of the season.
The eighth seed Shoalhaven United Bears had the bye this week.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
