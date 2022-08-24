Late sprint helps Wallis to criterium win

Ben Wallis, Trent Wiseman and Matt Grootenboer were the winners on the Nowra velo Club's criterium program at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park on Sunday.
Wallis won the division one event with a late attack with 500 metres remaining and negotiated the corners unimpeded by others as he raced to the finish.
Richard Vitiello and Godfrey Green both showed welcome returns to race form by taking second and third across the line.
Josh Henry was close up in fourth position ahead of Mark Williams, Brad Oaten, Tony Patton, Mark Astley, Dean Byrne and Chris Harrison.
Trent Wiseman and Doug Gray entered the final laps of the division two race with what seemed a winning margin however a chase by Garry Porter and Geoff Lockhart put the field back together for the bell lap.
However, Wiseman still had enough speed in his legs to take a comfortable win ahead of Adrian McMillan and Dave Gray.
Lockhart was fourth over the line ahead of Gary Bryce, Bill Stahlhut, Doug Gray, Porter, Jon Schol and Jamie Overton.
Less than half a wheel separated Matt Grootenboer and Michael Thompson at the end of the division three event.
These two riders had escaped the field in the closing minutes of the race and had the length of the finish straight to their advantage as they raced to the finish line, side by side.
Grootenboer inched ahead and took that narrow win.
The younger Grootenboer, Ned finished third ahead of Hubert Driehuis and Jo Chalain.
This Sunday's criterium program will feature round 11 of the 2022 Optus series, to be held on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park with a race start time of 8.30 am.
