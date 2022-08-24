Eclipise Taekwondo leave lasting impact at NSW Championships

The athletes of Eclipse Taekwondo have left a lasting imprint at the NSW State Championships with a sizeable medal tally a representation of the squad's overall talent.
A team of 13 competed at the state event, with the Nowra based group truly leaving their mark as the local team also ran the event with head instructor Dale Bryce now taking on the role of NSW Event Manager for Australian Taekwondo.
500 athletes made their way to the Quey Centre at Sydney Olympic Park to try their hand at securing a medal in the high-level competition.
The atmosphere was said to be electric with competitive participants travelling from all across the state ready to show their A-game.
To say the Eclipse team put on a strong showing would almost be an understatement with every member of the group claiming a medal as well as a spot on the NSW State team.
It's a true testament to the class and dedication of the local group, who have put in the hard yards all year and continue to see their hard work pay off at the highest levels.
At the conclusion of the event, the Eclipse team walked away with an overall medal tally of nine gold, seven silver and two bronze between the 13 athletes.
The local team is now eligible to contest the National Championships in Victoria in the first week of December this year.
"We couldn't be prouder of all of the students that competed over the weekend and our Eclipse family that worked so hard to run the event are nothing short of amazing," Eclipse Head Instructor Dale Bryce said.
Following the event, Bryce flew to QLD for the Australian Team Selections that will contest the Oceania Championships later this year in Tahiti.
Bryce put a strong showing, winning his division grabbing the gold medal to boot.
Speaking on his performance, Bryce said "I am ecstatic with the result and to be back on the Australian team is a dream come true."
This achievement comes after a year of gradual rehabilitation to overcome several major health concerns to reclaim his position back on the national squad.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
