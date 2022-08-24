"This is a disaster waiting to happen": the warning coming from a Nowra farmer, where roadworks outside his house are making simple tasks hell.
John Bryce lives on his farm on the north side of the Nowra Bridge, directly next to the structure. Roadworks have been ongoing for quite some time to connect the road to the new bridge, however in doing so, an important part of Mr Bryce's safety has been put at risk - turning right onto the highway.
Mr Bryce can no longer turn right onto the highway from his home or farm with large machinery and instead, he must turn left, drive down the highway to a roundabout where he can turn around and go the other way, creating a risk to himself and the public.
Alternatively, Mr Bryce can drive up Illaroo road to the roundabout at the top and turn onto the highway that way.
These seem like simple and quick alternatives, however for Mr Bryce and his business, they are not.
"I have to turn onto the highway with machinery like tractors," he said.
"Turning left to drive out onto the highway causes traffic problems, and that's when I can even get out onto the highway."
With the way the roadworks are set out, Mr Bryce must wait until the traffic is clear to turn left onto the highway, however due to the speed of cars along the road, the small gaps and the speed of the machinery, it is not an easy task.
According to Mr Bryce, if all goes well and he is able to turn left onto the highway reasonably quickly, taking the routes suggested to him by Transport NSW, he will be heading right in the direction he initially intended to go within the timeframe of 15 minutes.
"It would be so much simpler for my sake and safer to everyone else to just be able to turn right onto the highway from my home," he said.
Temporary road barriers put in place are stopping him from doing just that - turning right.
Before the works began, the traffic lights were further forward, allowing Mr Bryce to turn right safely. However with the roadworks, they have been moved closer to his driveway taking the right turn away.
While this was an issue at first, Mr Bryce spoke to Nowra Police, who informed him it was okay to make the right turn, despite no road lines and the barriers blocking the way as it was his property.
This worked for a while, until Transport NSW informed Mr Bryce he could no longer do this, putting in place a 'No Right Turn' road sign, aimed directly at his driveway.
"We get so many people flying along here, so it is so difficult for me to turn onto the highway," he said.
"Who else is this no right turn sign aimed at other than me?"
The works are causing many problems for Mr Bryce and his wife, with the turning onto the highway with his machinery simply being one of them.
Getting feed delivered to his cattle has also proven to be a strenuous task, with the delivery trucks struggling to turn into the property.
Works have also been taking place late at night, making sleeping a difficult thing to do.
After discussing with Transport NSW and getting nowhere, Mr Bryce had essentially given up. When he would wake up at 2.00am due to loud tools, he would stay awake.
"One night, I went to go to bed and couldn't find my wife," he said.
"I thought she might have been out filming the loud machinery because it was quite late, but she wasn't there either.
"I ended up finding her at the back of the farm in the cold shed trying to sleep because the noise was too much."
That was the last straw for Mr Bryce, who said to Transport NSW, "Either stop working at night, or put us in a motel."
Mr Bryce and his wife have spent the last few nights in a motel, purely to get some sleep.
In terms of the main issue, turning right onto the highway, Mr Bryce has been communicating with Transport NSW and the project manager to attempt to come up with a solution.
Mr Bryce has pitched solutions, such as a timed 30 second light purely for his driveway onto the highway, however according to him, Transport NSW said they would not put in a traffic light to facilitate one person's needs.
Due to this, Mr Bryce has reached out to Federal Member Fiona Phillips, State Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock and State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward.
Whilst he is still waiting to hear back from Mrs Phillips, both Mr Ward and Mrs Hancock submitted an independent review. Unfortunately, no progress was made.
Running out of options, Mr Bryce does not know where to go next.
"This is a disaster waiting to happen," he said.
"I don't want to be held responsible for a crash outside my property when I'm turning onto the highway with big machinery.
"I don't want to get hurt, I don't want others to get hurt."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
