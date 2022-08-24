South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra farmer John Bryce is fed up with roadworks outside his home creating a traffic risk for himself and others

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No right turn: John Bryce from Nowra is in a "living hell", with construction outside his house making turning onto the highway dangerous. Picture: Tom McGann.

"This is a disaster waiting to happen": the warning coming from a Nowra farmer, where roadworks outside his house are making simple tasks hell.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.