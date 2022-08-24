"I couldn't be more proud of them, the future is very bright."
Those were the words of Shoalies Director of Women's Rugby, Sarah Aldous reflecting on the women team's debut at Rugby Park on Saturday.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
History was made last weekend when a group of keen and talented women took to the field to play two matches in a gala day against Avondale and the University of Wollongong.
Next year will mark the first women's competition in the Illawarra District Rugby Union (IDRU) competition, a long-awaited expansion that has been in the works for a long time.
The IDRU are planning to travel to different fields across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven to do exhibition matches this year against a number of local sides before the competition fully kicks off in 2023.
The energy and atmosphere was top-tier on the weekend, with the passion clear both on the field with how the girls played, as well as on the sidelines with the leadership and guidance from both Aldous and head coach Danielle Hill.
"We both just loved seeing it go ahead and how the team came together, as well as how players shone in their positions, it was really exciting," Aldous said.
She admitted it was tough for herself and Hill having to watch from the sidelines, unable to play, but said it was such a great experience seeing all the girls out there having a great time.
"We just loved watching the girls smash line outs, clean outs and get some absolutely killer hits on top of that," Aldous said.
The girls had only had five training sessions together leading up to their weekend debut, with their chemistry and play looking well above that, which is a testament to the coaching pedigree of Hill.
"I've played a lot of sport in my life and she is one of the best coaches I have ever seen," Aldous said.
"She's so switched on, she explains things really well, she gets people to do things, the girls are so responsive to her."
The response from the weekend's games were very positive, with every player keen to run it back, along with the acquisition of eight new players who are keen on joining the squad.
With hardly any experience under their belts, the girls looked extremely poised out there, which is a great sign for the teams future potential.
The current plan for the Shoalies team is to try and play in a match every six weeks to boost up that experience and chemistry across the board.
Advertisement
Aldous said it's an exciting time for the future of women's sports in the Shoalhaven, with it being lacklustre in opportunities for many years.
"The amount of people that have come out and want to be a part of this just shows that this is something that the Shoalhaven has needed for a really long time," Aldous said.
The team is now currently training for the Bowral Sevens competition in September which will see 12 teams from the Shoalhaven and Illawarra as well as Sydney come together for a massive day of footy.
They are also in the process of organising several more trial games with local teams, to continue to boost that exposure as well as experience.
"We want it to be a fun and rewarding experience for the girls as well as continuing our growth on and off the field as a team."
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.