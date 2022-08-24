South Coast Register
Maddy Collier takes on leadership role for inaugural Sydney season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:25am, first published 1:17am
LEADERS: Lauren Szigeti (left), Maddy Collier (centre) and Brooke Lochland (right) ready to make noise this season with the swans. Picture: AFLW

Nowra's Maddy Collier has been named as co-captain for her upcoming season with the Sydney Swans, in their first season in the AFLW competition.

