Maddy Collier takes on leadership role for inaugural Sydney season

Nowra's Maddy Collier has been named as co-captain for her upcoming season with the Sydney Swans, in their first season in the AFLW competition.
Collier along with fellow teammates Brooke Lochland and Lauren Szigeti were announced as co-captains for the teams inaugural year.
This will mark the local talent's fourth professional season, suiting up for both the Greater Western Sydney Giants and West Coast Eagles across 34 games since making her debut in the first AFLW season in 2017.
Collier said it's a great honour to be presented with a leadership role with a franchise she has supported since she was a kid.
"It's another 'pinch me' moment in my Swans journey so far," Collier said.
"I'm looking forward to helping influence this group in the best way I can."
Collier along with her co-captains want to ensure that their inaugural season in the competition is one that'll leave a "lasting legacy" and one that will "align with the wider club values and culture."
Collier throughout her career has gained a strong reputation as a hard-nosed midfielder that leaves everything she has out there on the field.
The Swans are one of four new teams entering the AFLW competition this upcoming season with Essendon, Hawthorn and Port Adelaide all set to make their professional debuts.
This expansion will see 120 new spots open up for talent from across the country, with many female athletes dreams of becoming a professional AFL player becoming a reality.
Collier and the Sydney Swans will open their season on Saturday, August 27 against St Kilda at North Sydney Oval, with kick-off at 5:10pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
