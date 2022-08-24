First sod has been turned on the future Shoalhaven Community Preschool.
Dignitaries including South Coast MP Shelley Hancock, Uncle Paul McLeod, and Shoalhaven hospital general manager Craig Hamer were joined by current preschool students and centre director Kate Morris for the occasion on Monday (August 22).
The new and expanded preschool is part of the wider Shoalhaven hospital redevelopment, and the future facility is being billed as a big win for health workers and their families.
Once complete, the centre will offer 60 places for local kids, and health minister Brad Hazzard said the new location on the hospital campus would specifically support parents who work there.
"We are thrilled to be investing in a new preschool for the local community which will have increased capacity and is in close proximity to Shoalhaven Hospital to support nurses, doctors, allied health, support workers and their families," Mr Hazzard said.
"The preschool includes a dedicated parking zone for carer drop-off and is only minutes down the road from the preschool's current location, ensuring continuity of service and minimising any impacts on staff and families."
The future preschool has been designed with green space in mind, and is intended to have a bright and contemporary feel.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said the project team has been working closely with the preschool to plan and design the new facility and was thrilled to see the project progressing to construction stage.
"The Shoalhaven Community preschool will provide a contemporary and expanded early education centre that meets the National Quality Standards for children aged between 3 and 6 years of age to support young families living in the area," Mrs Hancock said.
"In addition to the new preschool, the southern end of the campus will be retained as greenspace - enhancing the area's family-friendly atmosphere."
Fugen Constructions has been awarded the contract to build the project, with the facility due for completion in Mid-2023.
The existing preschool will remain open until the new facility is completed.
Further upgrades are also on the way for Shoalhaven hospital; in the coming months a State Significant Development Application (SSDA) will be put in for the hospital's expansion.
The application will go on public exhibition, and community members will be able to give feedback on the hospital designs during the exhibition period.
The hospital redevelopment will provide new facilities for cardiology, mental health and aged care wards, more operating theatres and a new emergency department.
