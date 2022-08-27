CWA centenary: for the ladies of Nowra, it's a support like no other

67 years ago, as a young mother new to Nowra, Elaine Briggs didn't know her neighbours and was far from her family.
She had a toddler in tow and a newborn daughter in her arms, who was 'screaming blue murder from morning until night'.
Exhausted and unsure of what to do, Mrs Briggs turned to the Nowra CWA; it was the local branch's baby clinic which changed her life.
Advertisement
Every morning for a week, one of the clinic's nursing sisters visited her home and helped the young mum find her way with the upset newborn.
"I was just about going off my head." Mrs Briggs said.
"She came to the house and persevered until she found at last, something that made my daughter settle down.
"I made up my mind then... when I retired and had no more commitments, I would join the CWA."
And she did, upon retiring at age 55.
Now in her 90s, Mrs Briggs said she has enjoyed every minute of her time with the CWA - from organising functions, to representing Nowra at state events, joining in at festivals and competitions, a stint as branch president, and so much more.
Through it all, she credits the team of women who have banded together and gotten the job done, and backed each other along the way.
"You don't know how clever you are until you start trying to do one of these things," Mrs Briggs said.
"There's always people there to back you up, to help you and make you feel that you can do it, and to encourage you."
Almost every woman in the Country Women's Association has a story of why they joined, or how the CWA has touched their life.
At the heart of it all, members have been on a mission to make better the lives of women and children.
For Nowra branch president Ellen Jennings, who joined the CWA in 2020, the chance to get crafting hooked her in.
From there, she jumped headfirst into fundraising, advocacy, and community service.
"My passion for craft brought me here in the first place - I'm passionate about crocheting, sewing, and networking with other ladies," Mrs Jennings said.
"Living on a property outside of town, it can be a little bit isolating, so I was keen to join and just see where it took me.
"[I've found] it's not just about making things, it's about community, it's about fundraising, and it's about women supporting other women - that's a big part of it."
Advertisement
When Dilsa Liosatos went to her first CWA meeting almost a year ago, her entire world opened up.
Once isolated at home after suffering a stroke and losing some of her eyesight, she has found a new lease on life through the friendships and support of the Nowra ladies.
Mrs Liosatos is a passionate cook, and branched out to learn knitting at the encouragement of her fellow Country Women.
While adamant she's 'not 100 per cent crafty', her soft toy animals have proven popular at the Nowra branch's fundraising stalls.
She said the friendships forged and the support from fellow members of the CWA has been transformative.
"We need these strong bonds and strong women," she said.
Advertisement
"[Because of them] my life changed completely and I am occupied again."
In her almost 20 years as part of the CWA, Stenia McDonnell has found courage she didn't know she had.
The soft-spoken former branch president 'fell into one position after another' from her earliest days in the group, but said being president was the best position she ever held.
Why? Because of the team behind her during that tenure.
Just before being voted in as president, Mrs McDonnell's life was turned upside down by the loss of her husband.
Advertisement
Everything changed, but the ladies of the CWA were there to help every step of the way.
"What amazed me most of all is I'm a very quiet person, I'm very inhibited; so why were people pushing me into all these positions and why did I take them on?" Mrs McDonnell said.
"But I did it, and it was good. It gave me courage.
"I'm grateful to the support I was given, especially the ladies who really took me in hand, which was absolutely amazing."
This year, the Country Women's Association of New South Wales celebrates its centenary.
Since 1922, branches have popped up across NSW, setting out to advocate for women and children, and support their communities.
Advertisement
Nowra CWA is 98 years young, having formed shortly after the state-wide organisation. The local branch was founded in 1924.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.