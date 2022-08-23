Nowra branch celebrates a century of CWA NSW

A full century of advocacy, community support, and uplifting women - and the Country Women's Association of New South Wales is still going strong.
Ladies of the Nowra CWA celebrated 100 years of their beloved organisation on Tuesday (August 23), at a luncheon for members and special guests.
For many, including six past presidents of the Nowra branch, it was a chance to look back at the good work they, and the women before them, had done as part of the CWA.
Among the highlights were countless functions and fundraisers; winning handicraft competitions; hosting the CWA state conference in Nowra; rebuilding the branch itself; trips to the Royal Easter Show; and the Nowra branch's baby clinic - a CWA service which was a godsend to mothers of decades past.
In much more recent times, the ladies transformed their building into a bushfire recovery hub, supporting the South Coast in the wake of Black Summer.
Past president Wilma Willis put it best, when she said the Nowra branch had always coped well with changes, and never lost sight of what was important for local women.
"There hasn't really been a change in our basic game in 100 years, and that is to make better the lives of women and children," Mrs Willis said.
"New members are coming still, so I think we're going to look fairly well into the future. I really believe in the old motto: pride in the past, and faith in the future."
True to that mission, Nowra CWA members have concentrated their efforts on helping mothers and children in the Shoalhaven.
Much of their fundraising and handicraft has gone towards mothers and babies at Shoalhaven hospital, from making baby clothes and blankets, to buying essential supplies for women who have given birth.
As advocates for regional issues, the Nowra branch has also turned its attention to the regional housing crisis.
Nowra CWA president Ellen Jennings said they are taking the issue all the way to the top, having put forth a motion to the state conference.
As an organisation, the CWA NSW advocates to governments on rural issues.
"The CWA lobby governments and other organisations, and actually have a lot of success," she said.
"We are wanting the CWA to lobby for homelessness and how that is affecting women... and homelessness is something that is prevalent around the Shoalhaven"
Soon, the Nowra branch will begin planning their own 100th birthday party.
Nowra CWA is 98 years young, having formed shortly after the state-wide organisation.
The local branch was founded in 1924 by Sarah Morton, who was already well known in the area for her tireless work with the Red Cross and Girl Guides.
Mrs Morton was president of the Nowra CWA from its inception, right through to her death in 1935.
Over almost a century the branch has grown and changed, but some things have stayed the same.
After all this time, the branch still stands in the same place on Berry St - albeit with a far more modern building than the original.
Passers by can also see the memorial gates, built in honour of Mrs Morton after her passing.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
