South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Bomaderry Tigers set for pivotal weekend of finals

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 23 2022 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUS: Tigers' Tom Hines in action earlier this year for Bomaderry. Picture: TEAM SHOT STUDIOS

It has been a fantastic 2022 campaign for the Bomaderry Tigers Australian Football Club, with their dynamic performances being rewarded as they get to host the preliminary finals of the South Coast AFL competition, while the gun junior sides will make their way to Batemans Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.