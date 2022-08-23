It has been a fantastic 2022 campaign for the Bomaderry Tigers Australian Football Club, with their dynamic performances being rewarded as they get to host the preliminary finals of the South Coast AFL competition, while the gun junior sides will make their way to Batemans Bay.
Five separate pivotal finals fixtures are set to go ahead with a variety of Tigers teams taking the field.
Leading the charge, the third seed men's Bomaderry Tigers (8-2) will be clashing with the second seed Figtree Kangaroos who sport the same record.
It is set to be a fiery and tough clash with both sides splitting the previous games they played against each other this season. Jake Satchell of the Tigers, who finished second in the league in points will be one to watch as will Oliver Halls who has been more than stellar all year.
Both teams have been great this season, now it's time to see which one wants to step up and continue their path for glory. That match will kick off at 10am on Saturday, August 27.
At noon, the Premier women's clash between the Wollongong Bulldogs and Figtree Saints will take place with the Premier men's division match between the Bulldogs and Northern District Tigers following suit.
The Junior Tigers will have their biggest games of the year with their grand finals being held in Batemans Bay at Hanging Rock Oval on Sunday, August 22.
The Under 11 Tigers have had an absolutely dynamite year as they finished the regular season undefeated. They will be going up against a close rival in the second seed Ulladulla Dockers, who have also had a strong year at 7-2.
The talent is clear on the team along with it being a group who truly love the sport and playing with one another. The grand final will kick off at 10am.
The Under 15 Tigers have also had a tremendous season, finishing the year in first place as well at a record of 9-2. The Tigers will be clashing with the rival Dockers as well, who finished right behind Bomaderry at 8-2.
Both sides have secured two wins each throughout the year in their clashes. This match-up has every sign pointing towards a finals clash to remember. It will kick off at 1pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
