A Sanctuary Point man has been sentenced in Nowra Court on one charge of destroy or damage property and one charge of break and enter.
Shawn Murray, 32, was apprehended on July 10 after breaking into Blooms Chemist on Junction Street and Dragon Fly Kids in Nowra, while under the influence of alcohol, according to police documents presented in court.
Murray pleaded guilty on July 10 in Wollongong Court and was refused bail.
Magistrate Lisa Viney handed down a sentencing on August 23 to Murray, who joined court via video link from the Dawn De Loas Correctional Centre.
Murray was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months.
According to police documents presented in court, Murray did break and enter Dragon Fly Kids between 11.45pm to 11.50pm on July 9, before moving on to the single level shop of Blooms Chemist in Nowra between 11.54pm and 12.43am.
Police documents presented to Magistrate Viney stated that while in the shop (Blooms Chemist), Murray damaged and destroyed three heavy duty metal safe doors and glass panels.
The same documents stated the damage caused by attempting to smash the door, smash the lock and by successfully smashing the glass panel equated to $10,000.
Windows which were also smashed in the event equated to $1000 of damages.
Presented in court was a letter written by Murray's grandmother, who gave background into Murray's hard upbringing, surrounded by drugs and alcohol.
The letter also expressed Murray's regrets to the break and enter, stating, "He is very sorry."
Murray will be released on parole on January 9 2023.
