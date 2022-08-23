South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Court

Sanctuary Point man sentenced in Nowra Court for break and enter and damage to property

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Court where Shawn Murray was sentenced to 13 months in prison, six months without parole. Picture: File.

A Sanctuary Point man has been sentenced in Nowra Court on one charge of destroy or damage property and one charge of break and enter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.