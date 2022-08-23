The Gerringong Lions have all but secured the 2022 Group 7 minor premiership with a 54-16 win over the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field on Sunday.
While the Lions sit on equal competition points with Warilla, their superior points differential should see them secure first place as they finish the regular season against cellar dwellers Berry.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Lions' prop Jake Taylor finished the match with a personal haul of 24 points, which likely seals the 2022 point-scoring crown.
The first half of Sunday's clash looked like the game would be a close affair, with the Lions being made to fight for a 14-10 half-time lead, before the visitors ran in 40 points in the second half.
Gerringong opened the scoring through fullback Denver ford who crossed after some impressive lead-up work from Dylan Farrell and Cooper Roberts.
That lead didn't last long however as Albion Park hi back through rookie James Walsh when he dived on a Kyle Williams grubber. Daniel Gorrell converted and the Eagles led 6-4.
A trademark short-side raid from Nathan Ford put Ben Grant in space and the Gerringong centre put Rixon Russell away for the Lions second. Taylor converted and the Lions led 10-6.
Gerringong the paid the price for not playing to the whistle when Park winger Mitchell Potts raced away after the ball went to ground to lock the scores up at 10-all.
The Lions managed to hit back just prior to half-time when Hamish Holland put Roberts into just enough space out wide and the lions took a four-point buffer to the sheds.
The back and forth continued after the break with the Eagles finding themselves attacking the Lions line in the opening stage and Dallas Harrison crashed over to the right of the posts. Williams slotted the goal and the home side led 16-14.
Harrison's try seemed to spur Gerringong into gear as they then ran in seven unanswered tries.
Farrell grabbed the next two for the Lions, with the former NRL star proving too powerful close to the line for the Park defence. Two goals to Taylor had the Lions leading 26-16.
A long ball from Isaac Russell sent Roberts over for his second before rookie Ashton Ward served up a beautiful short ball top send Taylor strolling over for a try of his own. The Lions prop added two more conversions and the visitor's lead had ballooned to 38-16.
Ward then opened up the Park defence again and fellow rookie Taj Ford crossed untouched on the right edge. Some deja vu followed when Ward again played provider for Taylor to waltz over for his second.
Taylor's hot run with the boot continued and the Lions led 48-16 with just over five to play. A rampaging Aaron Grigg then capped the win for the Lions when he crossed late. Taylor rounded at the score at 54-16 with his eighth conversion.
The Lions will now look to their game at against Berry at home with the attraction of a week off to start their finals campaign and welcome back some injured troops.
For the Eagles, they'll look to end their season on a positive note against the Stingrays at home next Sunday.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.