Sussex Inlet's Jean enjoys family reunion for 95th

Visits to a cottage in the middle a popular wedding destination are a trip down memory for a woman who celebrated her birthday over the weekend.
Jean Neeves, who lives in Sussex Inlet, made her way to Mali Brae Farm to visit her great-grandfather's cottage for her 95th birthday on August 14.
The proud mother of four, grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to 14, marked the occasion with her family at the wedding venue in Moss Vale.
She remembered visiting her great-grandfather Augustine Mould's cottage on long weekends when she was growing up, and cows would wonder through it.
Her nan made soft drinks and had a shop out the front.
Previously called Hatch Farm, the property has been renamed to Hatch Cottage in the family's honour by venue owners Greg and Shelley Dark.
Mr Mould arrived in Australia from Hatch in England and acquired the property in 1861.
He raised a family there with his wife and after he passed, it was passed down to Jean's grandmother.
"We used to drive past and mum would say 'that's granny's farm'," she said.
On her special day, Jean sat on the a comfy chair in the cottage's loungeroom, and spoke to loved ones about the memories she has of the place.
She said it was "wonderful" to share the day with her family.
It is not the first visit they have made to the former home - the family gathered there to mark Jean's 90th birthday and have had some family reunions in between.
The nonagenarian spent the night in the home for her 90th birthday.
Her 95th was not just in the cottage - family members enjoyed food, each other's company and reminiscing inside one of the venue's function rooms.
Part of the room was the Mould family's hay shed.
Jean was not the only one who blew out birthday candles - her granddaughter Josie also celebrated her 41st on the same day.
"It's pretty special to have my birthday with nan," she said.
In an annual tradition, the pair call one another to "see who calls first", as Josie puts it, to wish each other a happy birthday.
They admitted there were no calls this year, but said it when they greeted one another.
To mark the joint occasion, their birthday candles marked their combined ages of 136.
After the home was passed down through the Mould family, it was sold to another owner prior to Greg and Shelley.
Greg was curious about the history, and found a family connection when he was out and about.
Hatch Cottage was the first space on the property that was restored, and has won several heritage awards.
"Greg has been so wonderful with his hospitality for us and has restored it beautifully," Jean said.
Perhaps the place was destined to be a wedding venue - a Mould family wedding photo was captured on the front porch in 1919.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
