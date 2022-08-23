Huskisson produce pitch perfection

The Huskisson Seagulls put forth the performance of the season on Saturday against the Manyana Wanderers. The second seed Huskisson scored a gargantuan 11 goals against the bottom seed Manyana, it what was a brilliant display of a team clicking on all cylinders. What made the performance even more impressive was that it was achieved on the road at Manyana Sports Field, a unorthodox pitch that's caused a number of notorious upsets. However Huski never once looked at all shaken by their opponent. Five different Seagulls got on the board in the match, with Jack Ray and skipper Gary Niemeier both notching a hattrick. While Lloyd Nash scored a double and Gary Masterton and Nathan Byron both scored singles. Manyana manged two goals as well through Matthew Pepper and Jesse Wood, but it was a game that was dominated from the first whistle. The 11-2 final score is the biggest margin we've seen so far in the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season and with just one more round to go in the regular season, I doubt we'll see it beaten. The win means even more for Huski with first seed Shoalhaven Heads unable to win and secure the minor premiership, meaning the Seagulls have a chance at securing it. The Seagulls will now be focused on putting their best foot forward come finals time, in a bid to bring home some hardware.

