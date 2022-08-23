Local basketballers selected for state honours

Two local basketballers have been selected to attend the NSW Under-12 John Davidson Country Jamboree, where they will go head-to-head with some of the state's premier talent.
The event is being held for the first time since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the last two iterations.
The Jamboree sees the best 160 boys and 160 girls from around the state come together to gain experience and further their skills in a high-performance and competitive environment.
Liam Dennison and Larissa Guy, who both play locally for the Shoalhaven Tigers have been selected to attend the Jamboree in October.
It isn't just an event where the young athletes will be able to develop their skills but also provides a platform for them to make lifelong friendships with other players who they'll run into at other competitions for years to come.
This year the Jamboree will be held at two locations on the same weekend with both Tamworth and Griffith getting the honour of hosting the event.
Both Liam and Larissa will be travelling to the Griffith camp, along with many players from the surrounding regions.
The program has been developed with a focus on the involvement of all the players who attend, instead of solely prioritising head to head match-ups.
The ethos of the Jamboree is to develop the young athletes skills, so that they can be the best all-round player possible while working to make those around them on their team better too.
Across the three days, the participating athletes will be added to 10 girls and 10 boys teams to encourage their development alongside new coaches and new teammates from across Country NSW.
The Shoalhaven also has four young referees attending the event, with Layla Volpatti, Lara Timmins, Katie Seller and Chelsea Holloway all attending the Jamboree.
The event is part of a scholarship that will see all expenses paid for as they get mentored on the path to refereeing at a state-level
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
