A five-star, five try performance by Jamberoo Superoos five-eighth Mark Asquith has seen his side maintain their push for a top-three finish ahead of the upcoming South Coast Group 7 first grade semi-finals after helping his side to a resounding 48-6 win over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
While the win was overwhelmingly convincing, the plucky Magpies, while outclassed, never stopped trying, only trailing 16-6 at halftime before conceding six tries in the second half to lose convincingly.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Jamberoo captain-coach Jono Dallas got his side off to the perfect start with an early 40-20 kick, which put early pressure on the visitors and in the ninth minute Mark Asquith dummied his way over close to the posts for his first try of the day. Matt Forsyth converted for 6-0.
Hooker James Asquith put winger Ben Barnard away four minutes later and he sent lock Luke Asquith over before the three Asquith's combined up the middle, with James sending Luke away and Mark backing up to score in the 21 st minute for a 16-0 advantage.
The Magpies then put on some enterprising football to hold the home side out and were rewarded when, right on the stroke of halftime, scheming five-eighth Billy Hayburn plunged over. Kealen Blattner converted and Jamberoo went to halftime leading 16-6.
Unfortunately for the visitors that was as good as it was to get, with Mark Asquith adding three more successive tries, the best off a clever grubber-kick from replacement hooker Cameron Brabender in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
The final 11 minutes of the half resulted in a further three tries, the first to returning utility back Kurt Field who was playing for the first time in several months after injury off Luke Asquith.
James Asquith scored a late double, the first off Jono Dallas and the second off centre Matt Forsyth to help round out the win and give the three Asquith brothers eight of their side's nine tries.
In a classy team effort Mark Asquith, James Asquith, Jake Clarke and Ben Barnard were among the Superoos best, while nineteen-year-old Magpie forward Louie Chilver played the entire match in a huge effort and was well supported by Jack McPherson and Ollie Parrish.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.