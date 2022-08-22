South Coast Register
Asquith brilliance propels Superoos past Magpies in dominant performance

By Sam Baker
August 22 2022 - 11:30pm
EYES-UP: Jamberoo loock Luke Asquith on the boil during Saturday's big win over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies. Picture: KIARA FOYE

A five-star, five try performance by Jamberoo Superoos five-eighth Mark Asquith has seen his side maintain their push for a top-three finish ahead of the upcoming South Coast Group 7 first grade semi-finals after helping his side to a resounding 48-6 win over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

