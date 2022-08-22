"You're given a life to live... enjoy it while you can."
On her 100th birthday, Nowra's Beryl Whalley said there was no special secret to longevity - instead, she offered a gem of wisdom.
Nowra's newest centenarian officially marked the milestone on Monday (August 22), surrounded by her family, friends, and staff from Jonathan Rogers GC House in Nowra.
However, the festivities have extended well beyond her aged care home; Mrs Whalley has been celebrating her 100th birthday with loved ones for well over a week.
Friends from Jervis Bay Baptist Church (where Beryl is the longest-visiting member) held a morning tea last week as an early birthday surprise.
On Sunday, almost all of Beryl's 19 nieces and nephews descended on the South Coast for a family party.
Finally on Monday, Mrs Whalley had two birthday parties at Jonathan Rogers GC House, to accommodate her family and friends.
On top of it all, she received an almost endless stream of visitors delivering well wishes and flowers for her special day.
The string of celebrations are testament to an extraordinary life, which Mrs Whalley has enjoyed with dear friends, family, and most importantly, her beloved late husband Doug.
When Mr Whalley came home from World War II (after three and a half years as a prisoner of war in Singapore), the pair quickly became engaged, got married, and made a life for themselves in Sydney.
In the early 60s, Beryl and Doug bought a block of land in Vincentia.
They finally got to enjoy it upon retirement in 1980, and built a home which they kept up until 6 years ago, when Beryl moved to Jonathan Rogers GC House.
Since coming to the South Coast, Mrs Whalley has been involved with the Huskisson RSL, Jervis Bay Baptist Church, and Nowra Legacy - to name just a few groups.
In everything, Mrs Whalley has surrounded herself with a community, she said it's the people who have made her long life great.
"You're given a life to live, and you enjoy it while you can - that's how it is," Mrs Whalley said.
"You've got people, everybody else to enjoy it with you, so I do."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
