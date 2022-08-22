Many businesses in Kangaroo Valley have been indirectly impacted as a result of flooding and rain.
Road closures into the tourist town brought the village to a standstill with little to no support from the Government.
The businesses who were being crippled by a lack of customers did not qualify for flood grants from the Government, as their stores were not actually flooded.
Impacts from the weather events came from landslips on the main roads into the village, closing the roads, or creating timed escorts, making it much harder to get into the town.
However, businesses are finally seeing some relief with the roads re-open.
With tourists flooding the town now, the announcement of $10,000 grants for businesses and not-for-profits impacted by the lack of tourists entering the town.
Karen Jarrett is the owner of 'Hampden House' in Kangaroo Valley and lost all income as a result of the road closures.
"We had no customers," she said.
"I had no income and I have bills, a house to maintain.
"I seriously started to think, are we going to close?"
Small businesses and not-for-profit organisations which experienced a 40 per cent decline in turnover during the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 financial year, compared to the same period in the 2020-21 financial year, will be eligible for the $10,000 grant.
Due to Ms Jarrett losing 100% of income, she, like many businesses in the valley will be eligible for the money.
"It is going to help us so much," she said.
"We finally have customers again and that's great, but there was a lot of damage done in that time.
"Businesses in the valley were impacted so majorly with the road closures, these grants are going to really help a lot of people."
However, not all businesses impacted will qualify for the business saving money.
Kangaroo Valley Woodcrafts is yet another business who faced a major loss of income due to the road closures, however owner of the store Gavin Robinson said he does not qualify for the grant.
"My business was affected majorly, there was a huge amount of income lost," he said.
"I get they have to draw the line somewhere, but maybe offer businesses who didn't hit the 40 per cent decline in turnover small grants?"
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward echoed the calls of Mr Robinson's business, stating that while these grants are a good start, more needs to be done.
"Many businesses are struggling to recover and this grant, while welcomed, is not enough," Mr Ward said.
Similar to the current $10,000 grant on offer, Mr Ward said previous grants were also only offered to some businesses.
I certainly dont begrudge northern rivers businesses impacted by flooding, but I fail to see why those businesses had access to grants of $50,000 and Kangaroo Valley businesses did not."
"The closure of Barrengarry Road as a result of flooding had a huge impact on residents and businesses. If you dont live or work in the Valley, I dont think people appreciate how devastating the March floods were."
However, while Mr Ward is calling on the Government to provide more to the businesses in Kangaroo Valley, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said this is a big win for the village.
"For months, I have called for a targeted small business support program to address Kangaroo Valley's unique circumstances," Mrs Phillips said.
"Those requests fell on deaf ears under Scott Morrison, but I am pleased to now deliver that support."
While Mrs Phillips called on Kangaroo Valley businesses impacted by the floods and road closures to apply for the grants, she also put the call out nationwide for everyone to visit the town and support the businesses who have done it so tough.
"Kangaroo Valley is open, so please come and visit the beautiful South Coast!" She said.
"There is so much to love, and our businesses need your support now."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
