A new program in the Shoalhaven is helping students who cannot afford a laptop by giving them a cleaned, refurbished one.
Everyone has that old laptop sitting on a shelf gathering dust - to the owner, it's rubbish just taking up space, but to some students, it could be gold.
The age old saying 'One man's trash is another man's treasure' has never been more relevant than it is with the program 'Laptops 2 Learn' or (L2L).
Rotary club's from all around the Shoalhaven are logging into the program, to help students who may not be in the right circumstances to purchase a computer on their own.
Rotary Clubs in Berry, Bomaderry, Nowra, Sussex-Inlet, Milton/Ulladulla have all joined forces to obtain used laptops, refurbish and repurpose them to give students who will be able to use them in their studies.
Most recently, the combined clubs provided six laptops to six students at the Shoalhaven High School.
Support Officer and Social Worker at the Shoalhaven High School, Lisa Horgan said this program is going to help students majorly.
"Students will benefit from having the opportunity to utilize laptops to access their Google Classroom and Student Portal at home to further support their education," Mrs Horgan said.
According to the school, this is important as learning is starting to see a larger swing toward using websites such as Google Classroom.
These sites allow teachers to set tasks for students and as students complete the tasks, the teachers can then view the work from their computer.
Having found out about the program from the Rotary Clubs after they sent an email out to schools, Mrs Horgan knew Shoalhaven High School had to get involved.
"Mr Phil Presgrave from Rotary sent out an email to all local schools regarding supporting students who would benefit from having access to a laptop at home," she said.
"This is a Rotary project to support the whole community."
The project is currently being conducted with the support of two businesses in the Shoalhaven - PAR Computers, Vincentia and 'Everything Geeky', South Nowra.
The team at PAR Computers assess each laptop and determine if they are economical to repair. If the computers are, they are 'cleaned' of personal details and passed back to Rotary for their 'Laptops 2 Learn' project.
Phil Presgrave is a member of Rotary in the Shoalhaven and is the chair of the 'Laptops 2 Learn' program.
In a statement, Mr Presgrave said the program is in its first phase and will grow over time.
"In the first stage, the scope of this project is limited to high school students so that the task can be carefully managed, before embarking on the wider community," he said in the statement.
While most laptops are able to be repaired, cleaned and repurposed, some cannot.
Mr Presgrave said in this case, the laptops are broken apart and recycled.
"For those laptops that are deemed uneconomical to repair, Byron, at 'Everything Geeky', recovers the valuable metals from the devise and recycles the materials," he said.
"A win-win for all concerned."
To donate a laptop you no longer used, contact Mr Presgrave on 0407 625 855.
"By donating your previously used laptop, you are helping to grow this project and improving the lives of others," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
