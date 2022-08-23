The best movies of Sydney Film Festival are set to make their South Coast debut this August. Huskisson Pictures will host the Travelling Film Festival on August 26-28, showing a specially curated program of the most loved and riveting Australian and international features direct from the main event. Nine feature length films and three home-grown short films will be on show over the three days. For more info, check out the Register's festival guide. Get your tickets from the Travelling Film Festival website.

