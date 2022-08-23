Comedy Night
Laughs and brews in Huskisson
Advertisement
Up-and-coming comics are taking over Jervis Bay Brewing Co for a raucous evening of entertainment. Catch stand-ups Sarah Gaul, Tim Renekema, Chris Knight, and Artie Gallagher on the mic. As if an evening of laughs wasn't enough, these comics are doing it for a cause - all proceeds from the show are going to Minus 18, the champions for LGBTQIA+ youth. Starting 7pm Thursday (August 25) at Jervis Bay Brewing Co. Tickets are $5 on the door.
Many Movies
Travelling Film Festival
The best movies of Sydney Film Festival are set to make their South Coast debut this August. Huskisson Pictures will host the Travelling Film Festival on August 26-28, showing a specially curated program of the most loved and riveting Australian and international features direct from the main event. Nine feature length films and three home-grown short films will be on show over the three days. For more info, check out the Register's festival guide. Get your tickets from the Travelling Film Festival website.
Final Week
Regional gallery exhibitions
See the unique works James Gulliver Hancock, Grace Burzese, and Julie Paterson before they leave Shoalhaven Regional Gallery. An explosion of colour across countless mediums awaits, tied to an array of themes including nostalgia, nature, sense of self, and the curious question of 'what if'. All three exhibitions are on show at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery for one more week - final day is Saturday, August 27.
Beer Tour
Dangerous Ales
Get ready to feel like a kid in a candy store - but this factory tour is just for the grown-ups. Dangerous Ales is opening the brewery doors this weekend: watch the brewing in action, taste a range of the beers, see the space and discover what the Dangerous Ales froth is all about. Spots on this monthly tour are limited. Book with Dangerous Ales.
Creative Forum
Land Aid Collective
How can knowledge about the history and geography of a landscape alter first impressions? Join Bundanon's resident artist Cathe Stack, architect Ainslie Murray, and landscape architect Joshua Zeunert as they share research and ideas in this active, creative workshop. Participants will work with eucalypt sticks and experience the Budawang Track. En route, each artist will offer a way of gathering impressions. Participants will need to wear sturdy walking shoes and be prepared for a moderate level of outdoor activity. Happening at Bundanon this Saturday, August 27, 11am-1pm. Book your place with the museum.
Blak Cede
Advertisement
Waminda and Native Foodways
Learn from the leaders at Waminda. In a fascinating talk, the women behind Blak Cede will discuss their partnership with Native Foodways, supporting local First Nations enterprise, learning pathways and the journey towards food sovereignty, and caring for Country. Hear the local success story for yourself at Bundanon this Saturday, August 27, 2-3.30pm.
Young Talent
Wakakirri 2022
Shoalhaven school students have incredible stories to tell, and soon they will bring them to the stage. Wakakirri 2022 is coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this August, showcasing our region's young performers in an exciting dance spectacular. Over two nights, primary and secondary schools, along with dance schools and community groups, will perform their own Wakakirri story-dances. Happening on August 29-30; book your tickets online or at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.