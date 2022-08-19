Shoalhaven Tigers look to kickstart finals run in clash with Hornsby

It's do or die time for the Shoalhaven Tigers as they look to make a premiership run in what has been a two-year journey.
Ask any of the Tigers players and they'll tell you that last season they were building towards something "special," until COVID-19 arrived and robbed them of the opportunity.
Tigers head coach, Ben Bagoly said this has added extra fuel to the fire to a group that's already "more connected than ever."
"This isn't just this year, this is last year, we were on a journey and that was taken away from us, so for this team it's two years of working towards this goal," Bagoly said.
"Sometimes that's the hardest part, trying to motivate a group, so to have a group with this level of camaraderie is just a luxury."
He said that everyone understands what the ultimate goal is and are willing to sacrifice to do what they can to assist in making that dream a reality.
"Guys play 20 minutes or they play none or they play five minutes, everyone will get in and do their role," Bagoly said.
Further citing back-up power forward Dane Jensen as an example, who's minutes have gone up and down this season but on multiple occasions has been a rebounding force that has catapulted them on some big runs.
The Tigers will be quietly confident heading into the weekend against a Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders team that they dispatched of just a fortnight ago.
However, the team remains levelheaded knowing that finals mean teams will always come to play and more often than not whistles are harder to come by.
"It's one of those things where you're confident but we have to be ready to go in the sense of being smart with everything we're doing," Bagoly said.
"It's finals time so everyone lifts, we'll get what we get and it'll be really interesting to see how the boys go and I'm super excited to see the crowd we get down there."
The team will have both forward Zach Ottosson and guard Austin Collings returning to the lineup after missing last weeks loss against the first seed Hills Hornets.
Aaron Puljic made his long-awaited return last week and was brilliant in his spot minutes, knocking down two threes while playing some hounding defence, he's a player that Bagoly said he's very happy to have back.
Kyle Leslie and Bruce Ozolins will look to big games on the weekend as the Tigers' leaders, but the depth of the squad is what has fuelled them all year and they'll be looking for more of the same come Saturday.
"We aren't too worried about what they do (The Spiders) but more about what we do, they disrupted us on a few little things but at the end of the day it's us who can beat us so we just need to be ready and get the job done," Bagoly said.
The Shoalhaven Tigers will tip off their elimination finals against the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders at 2pm on Saturday August 20 at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
