Albion Park out to spoil Gerringong Lions' Group Seven minor premiership hopes

It's all to play for in the penultimate round of the Group Seven competition with four teams still well in the hunt to win the minor premiership.
Only two points separates competition leaders Gerringong Lions (24 points) and the fourth-placed Stingrays of Shellharbour heading into this weekend's round of action.
Lions coach Scott Stewart knows his team can't afford anymore slip-ups after losing 32-10 last weekend to Warilla Lake South Gorillas.
That win has seen the Gorillas join the Lions on 24 points, but sitting in second place on for and against heading into their home clash against Nowra Bomaderry Jets on Sunday.
Gerringong also play on Sunday and can maintain their lead on top of the table if they can beat Albion Park Oak Flats at Centenary Field.
The Tom Warner-coached Albion Park Oak Flats outfit have no chance of making the finals and have little to play for but can throw a spanner in the works and spoil Gerringong's party by securing only their sixth win of the season.
"We know they have little to play for but we definitely won't be taking them lightly," Stewart said.
"We addressed why we didn't play well last week and the boys are pretty keen to get back on track this week to prove that was a one-off.
"We need to keep winning to ensure we finish first and win the minor premiership and get a week off.
"Finishing top is still the goal. We have a few guys carrying injuries who would enjoy the week off. I think anybody at this time of the year would rather be sitting back watching other people play then playing yourself. We are no different."
Stewart also knows from previous experience that Tom Warner's side has a knack of beating the so-called competition heavyweights.
"Albion Park is the only team we lost to last season before the competition was called off. They can beat anyone on their day," he said.
"They've got some blokes who can worry you, the two Walsh [Jack and James] brothers know their way to the tryline. [Cooper] Tunbridge out in the backs is pretty quick and half a chance and he is gone. They have enough blokes there that can worry you so we need to be on our game to come away with the two points."
In other matches, Jamberoo host Berry Shoalhaven Heads and the Stingrays ravel to play Milton Ulladulla on Saturday, while Shellharbour Sharks play Kiama on Sunday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
