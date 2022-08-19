NSW Government $150,000 backing of 2022 Koori Knockout

The NSW Government has pledged its support for the 2022 Koori Knockout with a sizeable sponsorship for the carnival.
The Knockout which will be held locally at Rugby Park in Nowra and Bomaderry's Sporting Complex has been issued a $150,000 grant from the government which will go towards furthering the event even more.
Minister for Lands and Water and Minister for Hospitality and Racing, Kevin Anderson said the event brings both the Aboriginal and local community together for a massive day which helps future development of other community-based events.
"The NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout is a great showcase of sporting talent but is also about friendship and family, bringing Aboriginal communities together in a fun and relaxed atmosphere," Mr Anderson said.
Speaking further on the event, Mr Anderson said the Knockout also provides an opportunity to engage in initiatives that help to support Aboriginal people in their careers, health and housing programs.
It's an exciting event for the Shoalhaven which will see some of the country's best rugby league talent come to the region.
"The Koori Knockout has brought together some of the best and most exciting NRL players in the past including the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Andrew Fifita, Greg Inglis, Cody Walker and many other stars of the game," Mr Anderson said.
The event not only is a showcase for the sports top talent but also provides a stage for the regions local sporting talent to get amongst it and match it with the sports' best.
With a number of home-grown professional athletes from the region, the Shoalhaven is brimming with sporting talent, with many hungry for a chance to show their stuff.
Member for the South Coast Shelley Hancock praised the Koori Knockout and said it's an event the community is looking forward to embracing.
"It's fantastic the South Coast Black Cockatoos, as reigning champions, get to defend their title on their home turf while hosting the 50th anniversary of the iconic competition," she said.
The event is set to be quite the spectacle with 30,000 players and spectators from across the state expected to be in attendance.
South Coast Black Cockatoos CEO, Melissa Wellington said the team was the region's first winners of the Koori Knockout.
"It will bring many first time visitors to the South Coast which is great for the whole community," Ms Wellington said.
Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr will be one of many Aboriginal NRL players lining up to play in this year's Koori Knockout, along with St George Illawarra Dragons' Tyrell Fuimaono.
The NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival will be held over the long weekend from Friday September 30 through to Monday October 3.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
