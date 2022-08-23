Coaching clients a passion

Director Kristen Russell of Kris Mind Dynamics has quite the story for establishing her successful business.
"My business provides one-to-one leadership coaching and group coaching programs that allow business owners and leaders to navigate the challenges of business, growth and team performance," Kristen said. "My coaching allows them to move through resistance, overcome their challenges, all whilst increasing their confidence and abilities to become influential to their team.
"I provide facilitation and workshops on topics relevant to the business and team members on a variety of topics such as self leadership, emotional intelligence, culture and communication.
"Also profiling services on human behaviour so business owners understand how to get more performance from the individuals within their business as each person is unique."
In business for three and a half years and located in Meroo Meadow, Kristen has clients all over Australia.
"Coaching means so much to me, as it's been such a journey to get to where I am," she added.
"I was widowed with two kids under six years in 2014 - my husband passed from cancer while in the navy.
"After many years of struggling with my own mental health I finally found my love of helping others thrive and it means so much to see my clients achieve, succeed and grow in ways they never thought they could to create a life and business they enjoy."
Kristen won The International Coach Guild's ICG International Coach of the Year 2021 from thousands of coaches within the industry.
Now Kris Mind Dynamics is a finalist in the Micro Business category in the 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards.
"Being a finalist means so much to me," Kristen said. "I'm so passionate about the work I do. I thrive when my clients thrive and for me - it's feedback that I am on the right track to the legacy I wish to create for me and my family."
Kris Mind Dynamics is based on research-based methodologies, not just about achieving goals (although it does include this).
"My coaching programs include a hybrid of emotional Intelligence and leadership coaching," she said. "Emotional Intelligence is the number one skill of high performance.
"I also combine these with transformational coaching methodologies to create a whole person approach when it comes to leadership development.
"My coaching programs transform individuals, teams and businesses into who they are becoming or growing into in their next phase."
Phone 0411 754 212 or visit krisminddynamics.com.au and linkedin.com/in/kristen-russell-ceo-high-performance-executive-coach/
The Shoalhaven Business Chamber is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2022 Shoalhaven Business Awards.
The Shoalhaven Business Awards is celebrating its 37th year in 2022.
Presented by the Shoalhaven Business Chamber the awards are about so much more than just winning. They are about recognising and honouring the most outstanding businesses in our great Shoalhaven region.
"This is always such a wonderful event and 2022 will be no different as our Shoalhaven businesses reflect on all they have faced in the last three years and deservedly give themselves an opportunity to celebrate," Shoalhaven Business Chamber president, Jemma Tribe said.
"We have had more entries this year than any other year and over 42 unique Shoalhaven businesses are represented in the finalists.
"The most hotly contested categories include Outstanding Start-Up and Excellence in Small Business which is a great sign considering everything the Shoalhaven business community has faced.
"Another exciting category to watch is The Resilience Award which was included in this year's award program for those businesses who have faced so much and remained standing and flourishing."
The winners will be announced at the Shoalhaven Business Awards 2022 gala evening to be held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 26 from 6pm.
It is a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate in style.
The black tie gala evening has the theme 'Steampunk Going Global' to celebrate the many Shoalhaven businesses that are showcasing their wares on the world stage and recognising those who are world class.
Regular maintenance gives your vehicle everything it needs to be the best version of itself.
Take the worry out of your next car service or repair and experience excellence from a team that really cares.
Motatec is an independent automotive service centre providing servicing, repairs, diagnostics, rego checks and green slips for all makes and models, as well as specialising in European vehicles.
"We opened Motatec's doors in 2016 so we've been in business for six years now, however, I've been in the industry myself for 30 plus years," company director Greg Lynch said.
"We're located in the heart of Nowra's CBD for convenience too.
"We truly pride ourselves on being different, as we are all passionate car lovers and treat your car as if it was our own.
"This is why we know how much care needs to be taken when dealing with your car whether that be your pride and joy, your family car, or your A to B - the utmost care is always taken by our team."
They are known for giving detailed reports for all their work, because they want customers to walk out feeling confident to make decisions about their vehicle after experiencing Motatec.
Locals no longer need to go to Wollongong or even as far as Sydney to get professional European vehicle servicing and repairs as Motatec has all the right knowledge and equipment to get it all done right here in the Shoalhaven.
Their experienced and expertly qualified mechanics give peace of mind.
"Put simply - we genuinely care about honesty and transparency above all - we want to break the stereotypes mechanics are sometimes unfairly duped with and provide the absolute best service possible," Greg added.
Motatec is a finalist in the Excellence in Small Business category - this is their first time entering any awards so they are really delighted to be a finalist.
"It means a lot, as to be a small business over the last few years has been tough to say the least," he said.
"It's been a great boost for our team and we are all really really excited to be a finalist!"
Located at 96 North Street in Nowra, to book your car in for servicing, repairs, diagnostics or a rego check please phone 4424 0803 or book online at motatec.com.au