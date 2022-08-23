Coaching clients a passion

Wheelie good service Advertising Feature

Experience excellence: The team at Motatec know how much care needs to be taken when dealing with your car whether that be your pride and joy, your family car, or your A to B. Photo: Supplied

Regular maintenance gives your vehicle everything it needs to be the best version of itself.

Take the worry out of your next car service or repair and experience excellence from a team that really cares.

Motatec is an independent automotive service centre providing servicing, repairs, diagnostics, rego checks and green slips for all makes and models, as well as specialising in European vehicles.

"We opened Motatec's doors in 2016 so we've been in business for six years now, however, I've been in the industry myself for 30 plus years," company director Greg Lynch said.

"We're located in the heart of Nowra's CBD for convenience too.

"We truly pride ourselves on being different, as we are all passionate car lovers and treat your car as if it was our own.

"This is why we know how much care needs to be taken when dealing with your car whether that be your pride and joy, your family car, or your A to B - the utmost care is always taken by our team."

They are known for giving detailed reports for all their work, because they want customers to walk out feeling confident to make decisions about their vehicle after experiencing Motatec.



Locals no longer need to go to Wollongong or even as far as Sydney to get professional European vehicle servicing and repairs as Motatec has all the right knowledge and equipment to get it all done right here in the Shoalhaven.

Their experienced and expertly qualified mechanics give peace of mind.

"Put simply - we genuinely care about honesty and transparency above all - we want to break the stereotypes mechanics are sometimes unfairly duped with and provide the absolute best service possible," Greg added.

Motatec is a finalist in the Excellence in Small Business category - this is their first time entering any awards so they are really delighted to be a finalist.

"It means a lot, as to be a small business over the last few years has been tough to say the least," he said.

"It's been a great boost for our team and we are all really really excited to be a finalist!"

Located at 96 North Street in Nowra, to book your car in for servicing, repairs, diagnostics or a rego check please phone 4424 0803 or book online at motatec.com.au