A million reasons to smile for Kangaroo Valley business after 'unique' struggle

Kangaroo Valley business are set to receive an injection of $1 million following prolonged road closures to the popular tourist destination.
Moss Vale Road, the main thoroughfare through the town, was closed in March after intense rain and flooding caused three landslips.
After re-opening in July, normality only lasted for a matter of hours before more rain caused the road to shut again.
Business has unsurprisingly suffered during that time with March seeing a reported downturn of up to 80 per cent.
On Friday, Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips announced a targeted Kangaroo Valley Road Closure Small Business Support Grant.
Each grant, worth $10,000, is open to small businesses and not-for-profits that experienced a 40 per cent decline in turnover during the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 financial year, compared to the same period in the 2020-21 financial year.
Ms Phillips said it had been a long time coming.
"For months, I have called for a targeted small business support program to address Kangaroo Valley's unique circumstances," she said.
"Businesses have been telling me that they would soon be forced to close - not because of flood damage, but as a direct result of the road closures. I am hopeful that this package will give local businesses the boost they need.
"I encourage all impacted businesses to apply as soon as possible.
"Kangaroo Valley is open, so please come and visit the beautiful South Coast! There is so much to love, and our businesses need your support now."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
