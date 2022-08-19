South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

A million reasons to smile for Kangaroo Valley business after 'unique' struggle

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:03am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Vella, who owns fashion and homewares store The Hive KV with her daughter, could be one of many business set to benefit. Picture: supplied.

Kangaroo Valley business are set to receive an injection of $1 million following prolonged road closures to the popular tourist destination.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.